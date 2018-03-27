Video captures moment 2-year-old boy was thrown from a vehicle during a crash in Florida

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 44 Large rattlesnake spotted in Jacksonville field Pause 77 March for Our Lives walk in Parkland, Florida 36 Large great white shark spotted off Florida coast 15 Video shows horse become panicked during show in Miami nightclub 123 NASA launches storm-tracking weather satellite from Cape Canaveral 141 Douglas students return to school two weeks after shooting 58 Parkland students make emotional return to school campus 90 At Parkland’s final funeral, Martin Duque remembered for helping others 143 Emotional plea to senators, 'look me in the eye.' 78 Congressman Deutch calls Douglas High students on bus to Tallahassee Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

A 2-year-old boy was thrown from a vehicle after a crash Sunday afternoon, according to Winter Haven police. Watch the top right corner of the video to see what happened. Winter Haven Police Department

A 2-year-old boy was thrown from a vehicle after a crash Sunday afternoon, according to Winter Haven police. Watch the top right corner of the video to see what happened. Winter Haven Police Department