Video captures moment 2-year-old boy was thrown from a vehicle during a crash in Florida

A 2-year-old boy was thrown from a vehicle after a crash Sunday afternoon, according to Winter Haven police.
Shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday, a silver Buick LeSabre driven by a 23-year-old Winter Haven woman with her 2-year-old and 3-year old in the back seat, was stopped at a stop sign at the corner of Avenue K and Highway 17, according to police. The woman sat at the stop sign for more than 30 seconds before police say she pulled out into the path of a pick-up truck that was traveling north on Highway 17.
The truck struck the passenger side door of the Buick, causing it to rotate and throwing the 2-year-old boy through the back window, police said. He landed on the sidewalk while the Buick continues to roll backwards, missing the boy by just a few feet.
Police said the Buick kept rolling backward, weaving between multiple vehicles before it stopped against a van that was parked nearby. Surveillance video released by police and shows the child being thrown from the car and narrowly missed as it weaves backwards through stopped traffic.
The driver of the Buick and her 3-year-old daughter were taken to Lakeland Regional Health where they were treated for minor injuries, according to police. The boy who was thrown from the car was flown to St. Joseph’s Hospital was in good condition, police said.
There were two car seats and a booster seat in the back of the Buick, police said, and investigators are working to determine if the children were secured and if the seats were installed correctly.
The man driving the pick-up truck was not injured, however a passenger was taken to Lakeland Regional Health for injuries to her leg and in stable condition.
Charges are pending in the crash and the investigation is ongoing. The crash closed Highway 17 for more than three hours Sunday.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
