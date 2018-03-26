Florida woman’s encounter with 6-foot rattlesnake goes viral

Walking by a snake in Florida isn’t necessarily a rare occurrence.
How about seeing a 6-foot-long eastern diamondback rattlesnake hanging out just a few feet in front of you? Now, that isn’t something you see every day.
But a Jacksonville woman did on Sunday.
On Monday around 11:30 a.m., Lindsey Nilsen posted a video and three photos to Facebook of the encounter. By late Monday afternoon, it had been shared more than 10,000 times.
“Ain’t he a beaut!!” Nilsen wrote in the post, adding that the snake was spotted near Argyle Forest and Branan Field.
Although 50 species of snakes are found in Florida, only six are venomous and a danger to humans and the eastern diamondback rattlesnake is one of them, according to the Florida Museum of Natural History.
Adult eastern diamondbacks are, on average, between 3 and 6 feet long. The longest eastern diamondback recorded measured at 8 feet, according to the museum.
Florida’s other venomous species are the eastern coral snake, timber rattlesnake, ducky pigmy rattlesnake, cottonmouth and the southern copperhead.
