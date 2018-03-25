What he did with a 16-year-old runaway sent him — and his neighbor — to federal prison

A 34-year-old Florida man invited a 16-year-old runaway girl he met on social media into his home and gave her alcohol and drugs. When he had sex with her, he invited another 34-year-old Florida man into his home to join them.
And those men, Stuart’s Joshua Rogers and Richard Lockley, will call federal prison home for the next several years on child pornography charges because Lockley and Rogers recorded the encounters on video and Rogers shared those videos on the internet.
He shared them via Craigslist ads looking for group sex. He shared them via his Google Gmail account when answering Craigslist ads for group sex. He shared them via text messages with other Craigslist posters. He shared them via Skype. And he shared them via the Kik instant message application, an application that often shows up in court documents of child pornography cases.
All this comes from the admissions of Rogers and Lockley in their guilty pleas. Rogers pleaded guilty to two counts of child pornography production and one count of child pornography distribution. Lockley pleaded guilty to one count of child pornography production. Each is looking at 15 to 30 years in prison.
Never miss a local story.
Lockley has previously done two Florida prison stints, on burglary and forgery charges.
The girl, named in court documents as “S.W.,” ran away from her St. Lucie County home Sept. 2 and went seven miles to a Jensen Beach McDonald’s, where Rogers picked her up and took her to his home a few miles away in Stuart.
In person, Rogers advanced their previously-online four-month relationship with food, clothes and shelter —and also alcohol, marijuana and methamphetamine. He also had sex with S.W. and recorded it on his Samsung phone. On at least one occasion, Sept. 9, he invited his neighbor Lockley to join them.
Martin County Sheriff’s Office deputies spotted Rogers and S.W. at a Dunkin’ Donuts on U.S. 1 in Stuart on Sept. 27 and arrested him for interference with child custody.
When MCSO detectives searched his phone, they found more than 200 videos and 170 photos of Rogers having sex with S.W. A later examination of Lockley’s phone also found videos of Rogers and S.W.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
Comments