Wood storks in Florida having good year, but for how long?

It's been a good year for wood storks in the Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary, after a long string of bad years.
More than 400 nests have been built, and chicks have started to try their wings. But biologists are worried that years like this may prove to be more of an aberration than a rule, that the sight of young storks and nests in their age-old breeding ground of Corkscrew and the western Everglades will become increasingly rare or non-existent.
The Naples Daily News reports that in the past 10 years, wood storks have nested only three times. In 2009, monitors counted more than 1,000 nests. They counted fewer than 500 in 2014.
