Live updates on the March for Our Lives from Parkland and Washington

There are more than 840 rallies scheduled across the world today — from Miami Beach to Japan — under one common theme: curbing gun violence, especially in schools.
The March for Our Lives was inspired by a call to action spearheaded by a group of Parkland, Florida, teenagers after a gunman killed 14 of their classmates and three faculty members on Valentine’s Day, gun-control activists — a large chunk of whom are students — have scheduled rallies and marches in all 50 U.S. states and on six continents. The more recognizable student leaders from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the site of last month’s mass shooting, will be in Washington, D.C., where nearly 1 million protesters are expected to march along Pennsylvania Avenue.
Dozens of sister rallies and marches will take place across Florida, the largest of which is expected just up the street from Stoneman Douglas. In South Florida, marches have been scheduled from West Palm Beach to Doral. To see if your city is hosting a march, visit https://marchforourlives.com.
The Miami Herald has reporters in Washington, D.C., Parkland and Miami-Dade County covering the marches. Follow our live updates here.
Never miss a local story.
12:40 p.m. Washington, D.C.: Marco Rubio called out
Stoneman survivor Sarah Chadwick explained the price tags worn by many march participants Saturday.
It’s a direct indictment of Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, a beneficiary of thousands of dollars in campaign contributions from the National Rifle Association.
Each price tag has $1.05 printed on it. It’s the number of students in Florida schools divided by the amount of money Rubio in support from the NRA.
“Is that how much we’re worth to you, Marco Rubio?” asked Chadwick.
12:25 p.m. Washington, D.C.: Communities of color have been been hurt by gun violence for years
Chicago resident Trevon Bosley, whose brother Terrell Bosley was shot and killed a decade ago, takes the stage and shares startling statistics on gun violence in Chicago. He said more than 5,850 people have been shot and killed there since 2006.
“We deserve to live a life without fear of being gunned down ... it’s time to care about all communities equally,” he said.
Cameron Kasky, a survivor of the Stoneman Douglas shooting, named each of the 17 students killed in the massacre. He addressed politicians who do not support reforms to gun laws in the U.S.
“Stand with us or beware – the voters are coming,” he said.
Noon, Washington, D.C.: “We’re going to change the world for him.”
Stoneman Douglas seniors Garrett Knobel, 18, and Sammy Feuerman, 17, were thinking about their friend Joaquin Oliver as they waited by the stage at the March For Our Lives.
If Joaquin had survived the shooting, they were both sure he’d be up on the stage fighting for his classmates.
“He’s always been an activist,” Sammy said. “He’s always wanted to change the world.”
“We’re going to change the world for him,” he added.
Garrett agreed.
“I want to make sure he died to change the world and that’s honestly why I’m here,” he said.
— Kyra Gurney
11:54 a.m., Doral, Florida: “School safety is not a political issue.”
In West Miami-Dade, a crowd hoisting signs is chanting “What do we want? Change! When do you want it? Now!”
A group of students in blue March For Our Lives T-shirts hold a banner that said “School safety is not a political issue.”
#MarchForOurLives in Doral https://t.co/Y8xESW5WT7— Philippe H. Buteau (@phbuteau) March 24, 2018
— Joey Flechas
11:35 a.m., Washington, D.C.: Large crowd stretching back several blocks
The huge turnout for the March for Lives is so large that demonstrators will not be able to march, according to a CNN commentator. The crowd has engulfed much of Pennsylvania Avenue.
Here’s a view from several blocks away.
Picture of the #MarchForOurLives crowd about 13 blocks from the epicenter, 30 minutes before things get officially underway pic.twitter.com/kVLPBYyfnU— Alex Roarty (@Alex_Roarty) March 24, 2018
— Alex Roarty
11:30 a.m., Parkland: “Not in vain.” Father of slain high schooler delivers emotional speech
The father of Alex Schachter, a freshman at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School who died last month during a school shooting, delivered an emotional speech to a crowd of thousands at a rally in Parkland on Saturday.
Fighting back tears, Max Schachter told the March for Our Lives crowd, a sea of protesters calling for gun reform, that he missed his former life, where his only real concerns were managing the amount of time his son spent playing the video game “Fortnite.”
“On February 13, I was just like any other parent,” he said.
In the weeks since the shooting, Schachter said his worldview has changed and that his life’s mission was now centered on shoring up school campuses and working for gun reform.
He said he recently returned to Florida from Washington, D.C., to meet with lawmakers about his idea to create a federal standard for securing school campuses.
“The bottom line is our voices are being heard,” he said. “The beautiful lives lost have not and will not be in vain.”
— Martin Vassolo
11:25 a.m., Across the U.S.: Thousands gather; The White House issues statement
The Associated Press estimates 20,000 people have gathered in Parkland for the March for Our Lives. Several thousand more are marching in cities across the U.S. are demonstrating.
In Phoenix, students Jordan Harb of Mountain View High School in Mesa and Samantha Lekberg of Willow Canyon High School in Surprise issued statements in advance of the rally that they and others plan Saturday at the state Capitol.
Harb says “it’s time to save our children and our country’s future,” while Lekberg says the event isn’t political driven but is a statement from the country’s youth “that the killing must end.”
In Houston, Mayor Sylvester Turner has told several thousand people demonstrating for stricter gun control that adults have a responsibility to stand up and protect all children.
Turner spoke Saturday morning at a rally at Tranquillity Park as part of the nationwide “March for Our Lives” following deadly gunfire last month at a school in Parkland, Florida.
Turner chanted with the crowd “Now is the time” to “Do the right thing.”
In New York, tens of thousands of demonstrators have turned out. Speaking at the Manhattan event were Sam Hendler and Meghan Bonner, two classmates who survived the massacre.
Hendler read the names of the victims and asked the crowd to honor them with a moment of silence. Meghan Bonner wept as she recalled the day of the shooting. She told demonstrators that she wasn’t surprised when she learned the identity of the shooter because it was obvious something was wrong with him and said there was more that could have been done to stop him.
As demonstrations began across the country, the White House released a statement late Saturday morning praising the young people who were marching.
“We applaud the many courageous young Americans exercising their First Amendment rights today,” White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters said in the statement. “Keeping our children safe is a top priority of the President’s.”
— Associated Press
11 a.m., Miami Beach: “Today is the day we take on the establishment.”
Miami-Dade Superintendent Alberto Carvahlo incited cheers from the crowd gathered in Collins Park when he called for an end to gun violence with pointed words for gun rights advocates.
“Today is the day we take on the establishment!” he yelled. “Today is the day we take on the gun lobby and stand for kids!”
Shortly after, Bob Marley’s grandson, Jo Mersa Marley, took the stage to perform “Get Up, Stand Up.”
. @JoMersaMarley performing his grandfather Bob Marley’s ‘Get Up, Stand Up’ during #MarchForOurLives rally at Collins Park @march4ourlivesm pic.twitter.com/rATUrwzObj— City of Miami Beach (@MiamiBeachNews) March 24, 2018
— Joey Flechas
10:45 a.m., Parkland: Student has a message for the gunman: You didn’t win.
Autumn McKinney wants Stoneman Douglas shooter Nikolas Cruz to know what he started.
The 15-year-old Coral Glades high schooler, whose friend at Stoneman Douglas stared down the barrel of Cruz’s AR-15 last month when he opened fire at school, said she wanted the gunman to see the outpouring of love and activism his evil sparked.
“I want him to know that even though he did something terrible, it started something amazing,” she said. “He didn’t win.”
On the contrary, McKinney’s peers from Parkland helped achieve a victory for gun-control activists when they pushed Florida’s gun-friendly legislature to pass the state’s first new gun restrictions in decades.
But the kids aren’t done yet, she said. Saturday’s rally — and the more than 800 sibling rallies worldwide — is sure to draw media attention from around the world and renew the students’ call for stricter gun laws nationwide.
The goal for many protesters involves a combination of strengthening the federal background check system, banning assault weapons and restricting high-capacity magazines.
Unlike every other school shooting, though, the cause is personal for McKinney and her friend Alexa Couret, whose friend Peter Wang died at Marjory Stoneman Douglas.
“Something needs to be done,” Couret, 15, said. “I lost a friend.”
An estimated
—Martin Vassolo
10:40 a.m., Washington, D.C.: Scenes from the streets
The amount of young people marching appears to dward the number of adults. Chants of “Who are we?” “MSD!” ring out as students and alumni take to the streets.
Vendors are selling march swag, including posters with the face of survivor Emma Gonzalez, now well-known for her activism since the massacre. Her face is framed by the words “I stand with Emma. We call BS.”
Many participants are stopping by the White House on the way to the location of the rally. Some hold signs saying “Arms are for hugging.”
Does Colleen Fowkes (middle) expect Congress to do what she’s like? “Uggggh.” pic.twitter.com/oOefPwDwKd— David Smiley (@NewsbySmiley) March 24, 2018
— Kate Irby, David Smiley and Alex Roarty
10: 30 a.m. Arlingon, Virginia: Survivor marching with surgeon who operated on him
Stoneman Douglas freshman Kyle Laman is in a wheelchair after he was shot in the foot when the gunman opened fire on Valentine’s Day. But today as he prepares for the March for Our Lives, he’s in good company.
Jeff Heinrich, the first police officer Kyle saw after the shooting, is pushing his wheelchair.
The surgeons who operated on Kyle’s foot at Broward Health Medical Center are also marching with him today. They’ve operated on him three times since the shooting with the most recent surgery one week ago.
—Kyra Gurney
10:10 a.m. Parkland: “It’s a big moment in history.”
Thousands of protesters from across the country poured into Pines Trail Park on Saturday morning as a part of a global network of anti-gun violence rallies planned in solidarity with the students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
Taylor Allgood, a 16-year-old high schooler from Ashtabula, Ohio, flew down with her friend for the rally, inspired by the student leaders from Florida who helped propel anti-National Rifle Association gun and school safety legislation through the pro-gun legislature.
“We need to get involved because we see the future,” said Allgood, a junior at Lakeside High School in Ohio.
Putting her activism to good use, Allgood pre-registered to vote upon entering the park through the group 16+ Vote, which operates in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties.
Christina Bracken, the founder of the voter registration group, said she had pre-registered about 50 teenagers as of 9:30 a.m.
If the 30,000 or so voter-age high schoolers in Miami-Dade alone bucked a trend of apathy among young voters and cast their ballots in November, Bracken said it “could basically swing the vote” and have nationwide consequences.
“It’s a big moment in history,” she said, smiling as she gazed upon the sea of wide-eyed young people readying themselves for a day of civil disobedience. “But with anything this is just a marathon or a a relay.”
— Martin Vassolo
10:05 a.m., Arlington, Virginia: Today would have been his 18th birthday
As they ate breakfast at a DoubleTree in Arlington, on Saturday morning, a group of 200 Parkland students grappled with their anxiety over being in a big crowd just over five weeks after the worst high school shooting in U.S. history.
“It still hasn’t even hit me that it’s my school,” said 15-year-old Sierra Damiani. “It’ll be overwhelming for a second” to see hundreds of thousands of people marching, she added, “but it’ll feel glorious at the same time.”
Some of the students were making signs with jarring questions: “How much am I worth?” “Did my classmates die in vain?” “Who in your life would have to die of gun violence for you to support gun control?”
Others said they were marching for one of the 17 victims or for one of their injured classmates.
For senior Aly Sheehy, that was Nicholas Dworet, a classmate who had been killed during the shooting. Today would have been his 18th birthday.
“He’ll be with us when we’re marching,” Sheehy said.
Like her classmates, Sheehy was nervous to be going to the march. Even going to school is still a struggle at this point. “Now I don’t feel safe going to school,” she said. “I don’t feel comfortable. It’s something where every day I have to drag myself.”
— Kyra Gurney
10 a.m. Miami Beach: Solidarity in South Beach
Students, parents and politicians from across Miami-Dade are gathering in at Miami Beach Senior High School for a locally-organized march.
The time to change was yesterday #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/T0yn2WD48Z— March For Our Lives Miami (@march4ourlivesm) March 24, 2018
Collins Park right now. #MarchForOurLives #miamibeach @march4ourlivesm pic.twitter.com/hD7NJXJyek— RE: MiamiBeach (@RE_MiamiBeach) March 24, 2018
— Joey Flechas
9:55 a.m. Washington, D.C.: Emotional preparation for the march
Hundreds of Majory Stoneman Douglas students, teachers, alumni and parents gathered Saturday morning in a sea of maroon and black at the J.W. Marriott just a few blocks from the White House.
Alumni and students hugged and occasionally wiped away tears, but a sense of excitement and purpose filled the room before the march started, of finally being in D.C. to demand change.
And the message they had for Congress was incredibly unified, from such a large group: Listen to us and pass gun reform, or get ready to be booted in November.
Students and parents alike saw the momentum of the moment as unstoppable, and change as inevitable. Many said gun control would be the main issue that decided their votes in November.
Counselors wore yellow reflective vests so they’d be easy to find in the crowd, and asked those who needed emotional support to check in before the march. One counselor told those who felt they might have a panic attack during the march to touch different textures, like a rock, their clothing and a friend’s shoulder. Anyone who needed more serious help could find a counselor.
The MSD alumni group is giving vests like this to people who feel they might need some mental help during the march. Counselors will be marching and keep an eye on them. pic.twitter.com/ayaWD96ogF— Kate Irby (@kateirby) March 24, 2018
— Kate Irby
9:45 a.m. Washington, D.C.: Broward schools chief joining Stoneman Douglas students
Broward Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie wakes out of the JW Marquis hotel on Pennsylvania Avenue Saturday morning with a crowd of Stoneman Douglas alumni, hopeful for the future and awed by the crowds flooding toward a March For Our Lives stage at the far end of the street.
“This is a culmination of the inspiration our students have shown us, their passion. I consider our students really authentic. They don’t have an agenda. They’re just really trying to do the right thing to help save their generation,” he said, walking with School Board Member Abby Freedman on one arm and his wife on the other.
Though there are several marches in Broward County Saturday, including one in Parkland, Runcie said he wanted to support his students in Washington.
“It’s really inspiring,” he said. “I have a significant level of renewed hope in this country as I see kids coming together across all demographic, socioeconomic lines. This is going to make our country stronger and our kids are going to lead the way.”
— David Smiley
9:05 a.m. Arlington, Virginia.: Five weeks after being shot in leg, survivor ready to march
In the weeks leading up to the March For Our Lives in Washington, D.C., Marjory Stoneman Douglas High sophomore Ashley Baez wasn’t sure whether she wanted to go.
It wasn’t that the 15-year-old didn’t believe in fighting for stricter gun control laws. It was that just over five weeks ago she had been shot in the leg when a gunman opened fire at her school. Now, Ashley walks with a cane. The thought of being in a crowd of strangers was terrifying.
“I genuinely was afraid to come,” she said. “It’s such a big group and you never know what’s going to happen.”
But in the end Ashley had decided to come with a group of roughly 200 students from her school. She wanted her voice to be heard and she wanted the country to listen.
On Saturday morning as she ate breakfast at the hotel the group was staying at in Arlington, Virginia, wearing an “Enough is Enough” baseball cap, Ashley said she hoped politicians saw the march and thought about what the Parkland kids had experienced.
“I’m hoping that the politicians realize what we’re going through and how this has affected our lives heavily,” she said. “I just want our schools to be safer so we don’t have to be afraid every second.”
— Kyra Gurney
9:00 a.m. Washington, D.C.: Early crowds
Amid chilly temperatures, have already started to hit the streets in the the nation’s capitol.
Marcus Graddy, from Maryland, donned a white T-shirt with black lettering on it over a heavy jacket: “The right to a childhood without fear”
“Tell ‘em not one more,” an officer shouts, as Grady walks by.
— David Smiley
8:50 a.m. Parkland, Florida: Tens of thousands expected to march
Tens of thousands of students, parents and locals are expected to rally at 10 a.m. at Pine Trails Park near Stoneman Douglas High School. The Broward County Supervisor of Elections will roll out her “Election Connection” mobile voter registration van for the occasion, hoping to take advantage of the political gathering. Broward County Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie is in Washington, D.C. for the march. Miami-Dade’s schools chief Alberto Carvalho will march along with local leaders and students in Miami Beach.
— Martin Vassolo
Comments