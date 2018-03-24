Florida

Man gets life sentence for fatally shooting police officer

The Associated Press

March 24, 2018 03:03 AM

LARGO, Fla.

A Florida man has been sentenced to life in prison for fatally shooting a police officer.

The Tampa Bay Times reports that 10 of 12 jurors voted in favor of the death penalty Friday for Marco Antonio Parilla Jr. but anything other than a unanimous decision results in a life sentence. Parilla pleaded guilty in October to first-degree murder.

Authorities say Parilla was walking through the parking lot of a Tarpon Springs apartment complex in December 2014 when he encountered Officer Charles Kondek, who had been responding to a noise complaint. Parilla fired seven times, and one bullet struck Kondek once above his bullet-resistant vest.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Large great white shark spotted off Florida coast

View More Video