It’s slow moving on Interstate 75 in Florida as motorists stare at an overturned RV

Traffic is moving slow on a portion of Interstate 75 in Florida on Friday as people slow down to take in the sight of an overturned RV.
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after a recreational vehicle rolled over into the median of Interstate 75 in Charlotte County Friday morning.
The crash occurred near mile marker 170 around 9:37 a.m., according to to FHP. No injuries were reported. A roadblock was reported in the southbound left lane.
Traffic is moving, according to FHP, but it is slow mostly due to onlookers.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
