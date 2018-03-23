A recreational vehicle rolled over into the median of Interstate 75 in Charlotte County Friday morning. No injuries were reported. F
It’s slow moving on Interstate 75 in Florida as motorists stare at an overturned RV

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

March 23, 2018 11:22 AM

Traffic is moving slow on a portion of Interstate 75 in Florida on Friday as people slow down to take in the sight of an overturned RV.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after a recreational vehicle rolled over into the median of Interstate 75 in Charlotte County Friday morning.

The crash occurred near mile marker 170 around 9:37 a.m., according to to FHP. No injuries were reported. A roadblock was reported in the southbound left lane.

Traffic is moving, according to FHP, but it is slow mostly due to onlookers.

Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh

