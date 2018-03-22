Parkland shooting survivors-turned-activists make the cover of Time magazine

The April 2 print issue of Time Magazine will feature five Marjory Stoneman Douglas High students who have become national figures in the #NeverAgain movement to change gun laws in the aftermath of the Feb. 14 shooting massacre at the Parkland school.
On the cover, which student Emma Gonzalez included in a Thursday tweet, Gonzalez, Jaclyn Corin, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky and Alex Wind stand together with serious stares. Across their abdomens is “ENOUGH,” a one-word summary of the article’s title, “The School Shooting Generation Has Had Enough.” The article posted online Thursday, two days before the “March for Our Lives” rally in Washington D.C. that was organized swiftly following the shooting.
Nikolas Cruz confessed to killing 14 students, three adults and injuring 17 others in a six-minute shooting spree at Stoneman Douglas High School.
TIME's new cover: The school shooting generation has had enough https://t.co/4YI173gqTx pic.twitter.com/7yFEXuVjyb— TIME (@TIME) March 22, 2018
Never miss a local story.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
Comments