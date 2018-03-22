First there were shark draggers. Now, FWC is investigating a video of a gator being dragged

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating a report that an alligator was dragged on a road near the Volusia-Brevard county line, according to Spectrum Bay News 9.
Similar to the shark dragging incident, a video posted to social media is the center of the FWC’s investigation.
A Snapchat video appears to show a man tying a gator to the back of an all-terrain vehicle and dragging the animal across the roadway. According to WFLA News Channel 8, the 8-foot gator was said to be blocking traffic.
The incident occurred Monday near U.S. 1 and County Line Ditch Road, FWC spokesman Chad Weber told WFTV news.
“They are dangerous animals,” Webber told Bay News 9. “And it could have turned out bad with the gentlemen being bitten and also bringing harm to the animal.”
Officials told Bay News 9 they have spoken with the man in the video but whether or not he will face charges depends on what the man’s intent was.
“He's not being charged at this time,” Weber told WFTV. “We are going to go through (the) appropriate channels, collect all the evidence and present a package to the state attorney's office and allow them to work through that.”
WFLA reported a trapper and FWC officer went to the man’s home Monday night to recover the gator, which was reportedly still alive in the man’s yard.
The case is under investigation.
Those with concerns about alligators should call the FWC’s Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR (866-392-4286). Alligators believed to post a threat will be removed by FWC at no cost.
The FWC launched an unrelated investigation last year after a video surfaced in July 2017 on social media that showed a shark being dragged behind a boat at high speeds and sparked outrage. Three Manatee County men — Michael Wenzel, Spencer Heintz and Rober Lee Benac — were each charged with two counts each of animal cruelty. All three have pleaded not guilty to the felony charges and their cases are ongoing in Hillsborough County courts. All three men are due back in court on May 1.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
