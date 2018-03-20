This Palm Beach Zoo spider monkey is not the monkey on the loose, although no description has been given for the fugitive monkey.
Florida

Police searching for a monkey near South Florida strip club

By David J. Neal And Charles Rabin

dneal@miamiherald.com

crabin@miamiherald.com

March 20, 2018 11:52 AM

A monkey is on the loose in a residential neighborhood after possibly coming from the area of a strip club on the other side of the highway.

North Miami Beach police, with the help of Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers, are searching the Northeast Sixth Avenue area between 179th and 180th streets. They are looking for a free-roaming monkey.

NMB police said on Twitter that information they have indicates the monkey comes from the industrial area west of Interstate 95.

Among the businesses in that area west of I-95: the strip club King of Diamonds, which closed at 6 a.m. Tuesday and reopens Thursday.

No one answered the phone at King of Diamonds to say whether they have lost a monkey.

It was last seen heading north toward Miami Gardens.

"The monkey is still on the loose,” North Miami Beach City Manager Ana Garcia said. "It had a late night."

It's likely a small vervet monkey that escaped from a nearby property.

