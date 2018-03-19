Screen grab of MCM Twitter page
Screen grab of MCM Twitter page
Screen grab of MCM Twitter page

Florida

Where did their Twitter go? FIU bridge builder MCM deletes social media accounts

By MONIQUE O. MADAN

mmadan@miamiherald.com

March 19, 2018 11:26 AM

Munilla Construction Management, the construction firm behind the Florida International University pedestrian bridge that collapsed last week, has deleted its Twitter account.

It's unclear when the company did away with the page, along with content that once boasted about the state-of-the-art bridge.

The company’s Facebook and Instagram pages also have been deleted. MCM’s website and LinkedIn page are still active.

Just a week before the bridge collapsed at the center of Southwest Eighth Street and 109th Avenue, killing six people, MCM tweeted about the mammoth structure's weight.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

"#FunFact: The new pedestrian bridge connecting @FIU to the @CitySweetwater weighs 950 tons, equivalent to approximately 271 elephants! #WeAreMCM," the company posted, according to cached content.

That same day, MCM retweeted the city of Sweetwater, as well as FIU.

MCM did not immediately return phone calls about the social-media scrubbing.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Large great white shark spotted off Florida coast

View More Video