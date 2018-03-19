Where did their Twitter go? FIU bridge builder MCM deletes social media accounts

Munilla Construction Management, the construction firm behind the Florida International University pedestrian bridge that collapsed last week, has deleted its Twitter account.
It's unclear when the company did away with the page, along with content that once boasted about the state-of-the-art bridge.
The company’s Facebook and Instagram pages also have been deleted. MCM’s website and LinkedIn page are still active.
Just a week before the bridge collapsed at the center of Southwest Eighth Street and 109th Avenue, killing six people, MCM tweeted about the mammoth structure's weight.
"#FunFact: The new pedestrian bridge connecting @FIU to the @CitySweetwater weighs 950 tons, equivalent to approximately 271 elephants! #WeAreMCM," the company posted, according to cached content.
That same day, MCM retweeted the city of Sweetwater, as well as FIU.
The pedestrian bridge builders, @WeAreMCM & FIGG Bridge Group, knew a campus and city as beautiful as ours, needed a unique bridge. pic.twitter.com/iepwFsuPy7— Sandy (@SweetwaterPIO1) March 9, 2018
The pedestrian bridge builders, @WeAreMCM & FIGG Bridge Group, knew a campus and city as beautiful as ours, needed a unique bridge. pic.twitter.com/UVquV0hGOk— FIU (@FIU) March 9, 2018
MCM did not immediately return phone calls about the social-media scrubbing.
