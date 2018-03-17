More Videos

Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez said Saturday morning all victims are expected to be removed from the rubble of the Florida International University pedestrian bridge collapse by the end of the day. Pedro Portal The Miami Herald
Florida

These are the victims of the FIU pedestrian bridge collapse

By Chabeli Herrera, Kyra Gurney, Catalina Ruiz Parra, Nora Gámez Torres And Alex Harris

March 17, 2018 07:36 PM

The Florida International University pedestrian bridge that collapsed Thursday trapped at least eight vehicles that had stopped underneath it for a red light.

Ten people were taken to Kendall Regional Medical Center, one victim died at the hospital, and at least five others have been confirmed dead by authorities. Three of those bodies were retrieved from the rubble Saturday morning.

The bridge was intended to give FIU students a safe way to cross Tamiami Trail and was part of a project to link FIU’s Modesto A. Maidique Campus to the city of Sweetwater, where several thousand students live. The walkway had not yet opened to student traffic.

Miami-Dade Police confirmed the names of four of the six victims. Family members identified others. Here are their stories:

Alexa Duran, 18

Florida International University student Alexa Duran was driving her gray Toyota SUV under the bridge when it collapsed, trapping her car beneath the rubble.

Her father, Orlando Duran, confirmed 18-year-old Alexa’s death to el Nuevo Herald Friday.

“My little girl was trapped in the car and couldn’t get out. She died when the bridge collapsed on top of her car,” Duran said in Spanish, speaking from London, where he was traveling when he got the news.

“This is going to be the longest and saddest trip of my life. I don’t want to return,” he said as he waited for his flight home.

Read the rest of the story here.

Navaro Brown, 37

Navaro Brown
Navaro Brown, 37, was from Jamaica and working on the bridge.
Facebook

Navaro Brown, 37, an employee with Structural Technologies VSL, was among the victims of the bridge collapse, confirmed company spokesman Michael Biesiada Friday. Two other employees of the company were hospitalized at Kendall Regional Medical Center in Miami in stable condition, he added.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Brown’s family and with the other affected employees,” he said. “We really appreciate the work of the first responders who immediately offered their help.”

Read the rest of the story here.

Rolando Fraga Hernandez, 60

fraga2

Rolando Fraga was a systems technician at ITG Communications and worked as a truck driver, according to his Facebook profile. He was from San José de las Lajas, a town south of Havana, Cuba, and lived in Miami. He also lived in Caracas, Venezuela.

His home is near FIU and he often took the nearby turnpike to work, relatives told the Associated Press.

The day before the accident, Fraga shared a quote in Spanish on his Facebook page: “Nothing is forever. Coffee gets cold, people leave, time passes and people change.”

Read the rest of the story here.

Osvaldo Gonzalez, 57

Gonzalez
Osvaldo Gonzalez
vi8a Facebook

Osvaldo (Ozzie) González, 57, had plans to travel to Cuba this weekend to participate in street parties known as parrandas in his hometown of Camajuaní, in the center of the island.

Instead, he met his death on Thursday, when the pedestrian bridge that was to link Florida International University to the city of Sweetwater collapsed.

Marisol González confirmed on Saturday that her brother's body was already in the morgue, after being removed from a white van that was pulled out from under the bridge debris in the morning.

“Imagine, his car was as flat as a cracker,” she said.

Read the rest of the story here.

Alberto Arias, 54

Alberto Arias studied at the University of Havana in Cuba, according to his Facebook page.

“What is it about life that I was yesterday praying to God for the people who were there [at the collapsed bridge] without knowing that one of ours was there. R.I.P, cousin. A great human being,” Elizabeth Morales posted on Facebook on midnight Friday.

Read the rest of the story here.

Miami Herald staff writers Martin Vassolo, Rene Rodriguez, Monique O. Madan and Joey Flechas contributed to this report.

