Second salmonella recall of steaks in two days covers more than 484,000 pounds of meat

Friday afternoon, for the second time in 20 hours, the USDA posted a salmonella-spurred recall of steaks shipped to restaurants.
Stampede Meat recalled 484,000 pounds of beef products because au jus seasoning from a supplier has tested positive for salmonella. While the supplier wasn’t named, it’s likely the same supplier of au jus seasoning that caused Standard Meat Company to announce a recall very late Thursday night of 53,154 pounds of sirloin steak for the same reason.
The au jus seasoning is used in a marinade injected into the steaks. In both recalls, the steaks were produced from Feb. 19 through Wednesday and shipped to restaurants nationwide.
Stampede’s recall covers cases with 64 6-ounce or 8-ounce “USDA Select or Higher Boneless Beef Top Sirloin Steaks.” The lot Nos. are from 05018 to 07318 and best by dates are Feb. 19, 2019 through March 14, 2019.
This is a Class 1, High health risk recall, meaning, “This is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.”
Salmonella is one of the most common foodborne sicknesses, usually striking with diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 12 hours to three days after infecting a person. It can be particularly dangerous to the elderly, babies, and people with weakened immune systems.
