Scott signs $88.7 billion election-year budget with meager veto list

In quick fashion, Gov. Rick Scott vetoed a modest $64 million Friday from a $88.7 billion budget, the final budget the two-term governor will sign before he is termed out in November.
The governor's swift response to a budget passed by lawmakers Sunday in a 75-minute overtime session rejects requests from school officials around the state that the paltry 47-cent average pupil increase is enough to advance K-12 education this year.
Even with the school safety money included, South Florida comes up short in the education portion of the budget with per-student increases of $65.06 and $52.35 for Miami-Dade and Broward counties, respectively, below the statewide increase in per-pupil spending of $101.50.
On Thursday, the Florida Association of District School Superintendents, led by Broward Superintendent Robert Runcie, asked Scott to call lawmakers back for a special session to raise school funding, saying they may struggle to keep up with rising costs of utilities, retirement benefits and raises.
Scott, however, touted the school budget as “record funding” and emphasized the school safety package in response to the Parkland shootings. That money is intended to hire additional school resource officers, provide funds for school districts and charter schools to establish school-based mental healthcare and give schools money for school safety hardening projects, such as bullet proof glass, metal detectors, alarm systems and other measures.
“Following the tragedy in Parkland where 17 died, we came together as a state and I was proud to recently sign the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act which invests nearly $375 million to keep our students and communities safe so this never happens again,” he said in his budget letter.
“Today, Florida is strong and I am proud of our hard work over the past seven years to grow the economy, invest in education, protect the environment and keep our families safe. While this is my final budget as Governor, I am confident that the Securing Florida’s Future budget will continue to advance the priorities of Florida families for years to come and keep Florida’s future strong.”
True to his pattern of this last seven years, the governor vetoed less money in an election year than he did in the previous non-election year when lawmakers don’t need to use spending to show their support for their communities and constituents. Vetoes by the two-term Republican governor, who is expected to seek the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate soon, included $1.5 million for a proposal to extend the Suncoast Parkway north to the Georgia state line as a hurricane evacuation route. Scott said in his veto message that the study could be done without additional funds.
Several local projects in South Florida also hit the chopping block: $2.5 million for Opa-locka’s airport and money for emergency operation centers in Dania Beach and Coral Springs.
In Tampa Bay, more than $772,000 in project money for the University of South Florida, St. Petersburg was struck from the budget. Disgraced former Sen. Jack Latvala’s final local project — $500,000 for Ruth Eckerd Hall — was also vetoed.
Smaller projects — including $270,000 to buy the building housing a quilting museum in Trenton, near Gainesville, and $150,000 for promoting a cattle show in Miami — didn’t make the cut, either.
The only funding cut to be reversed was $15 million for Zika research, which legislators cut out of the budget but Scott restored. The Zika funding, which goes to the Department of Health, is “contractually obligated for research in response to the Zika epidemic,” Scott wrote in his veto message.
Scott has vetoed more than $1 billion in legislative spending in seven years as governor.
The vetoes this year also fall far short of the $11.9 billion the governor wiped — and later restored — from the Legislature’s first budget last year. That’s when he rejected all the money for public schools in an effort to prompt lawmakers back into session to inject more money into tourism marketing, which had become a top priority for him. He also used the exercise to try to increase school funding by $100 for each student.
The budget is the largest in Florida history but it also contains one of the smallest packages of tax cuts in years (HB 7087), valued at about $171 million. Legislators financed some of that tax package by sweeping more than $180 million in revenue earmarked for affordable housing. It left $109.6 million in local and state affordable housing grants.
It also includes more than $105 million the Department of Corrections has agreed to pay as a result of three lawsuits over the agency’s handling of inmates infected with Hepatitis C, those with mental health issues and inmates who are disabled.
Legislators put $85 million in the governor’s Florida Job Growth Grant project to lure economic development and agreed to fund Visit Florida by $76 million.
For most taxpayers, the tax cut highlights are sales-tax holidays for back-to-school purchases and for hurricane-season preparations and a one-week tax break for disaster preparedness items. Another hurricane-related provision requires tax collectors to assess the damage of property by a hurricane or other natural disaster and provide a refund equal to what a property owner received from a disaster relief credit.
Legislators said the size of the tax cut package shrank because of the need for new revenue to pay for school safety improvements and mental health counseling as a result of the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland that took 17 lives on Feb. 14.
While on average, schools statewide received an increase in per-student funding of $101.50, the portion of that money schools use for general operations only went up by 47 cents because most of the increase is restricted for school safety measures like hiring more cops and mental health professionals on school campuses.
Adding to some districts’ anxiety is a change in the formula for per-student funding that favors less populated counties at the expense of urban ones, a change that some lawmakers said will help districts that have long been shortchanged. But officials in urban districts like Miami and the Tampa area have countered that the change simply ignores their higher costs of living and could mean they’re unable to recruit teachers to live in the most expensive parts of the state without being able to offer better pay.
Scott touted the $170 million package of cuts as well as a budget decision to hold down property tax collections by $377 million that otherwise would have gone to fund public schools.
Local property taxes are part of the school-funding formula known as the “required local effort.” Pushed by the House, lawmakers decided not to hold the rate steady and bring in the growth in revenue from rising property values, but instead reduced the rate, lowering the amount of funds available for schools.
Scott and the Senate had proposed keeping the higher tax rate to increase school funding but under a budget compromise, lawmakers agreed to use increased property-tax revenues from newly constructed homes and businesses but lowered the tax on existing properties.
Last year’s vetoes included about 400 projects worth nearly $410 million that were placed in the budget by Republicans and Democrats. In 2016, Scott vetoed $256 million, sparing more damage to an already shaky relationship that year between him and the Republican-led legislature. In 2015, Scott angered lawmakers by cutting $461 million, including a $2,000 pay raise for state firefighters, after another tense session. In 2014, another election year, Scott’s vetoes dropped to $69 million in a year that finished with $500 million in fee and tax cuts and more money for schools.
Year
Scott Veto amount
Total General Appropriations Act
2018-2019
$64 million
$88.7 billion
2017-2018
$410 million
$82.4 billion
2016-2017
$256 million
$82.3 billion
2015-2016
$461 million
$78.7 billion
2014-2015
$69 million
$77.1 billion
2013-2014
$368 million
$74.3 billion
2012-2013
$143 million
$70 billion
2011-2012
$615 million
$69.7 billion
Source: State of Florida, General Appropriations Acts
