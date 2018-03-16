Death toll from FIU bridge collapse up to 6 as crews work to clear the rubble

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue workers, homicide detectives, engineers and NTSB workers worked through the slow painstaking process Thursday night of clearing rubble, documenting evidence and trying to remove the dead after a pedestrian bridge over Tamiami Trail collapsed Thursday.

At a 5 a.m. briefing Miami-Dade police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta said six people are now confirmed dead. What wasn’t clear: whether some of those dead still remain trapped in vehicles under the collapsed walkway.

“They’re using a lot of the heavy equipment,” Zabaleta said. “It’s a slow process because of the unsteadiness of the structure.”

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 36 Large great white shark spotted off Florida coast Pause 15 Video shows horse become panicked during show in Miami nightclub 123 NASA launches storm-tracking weather satellite from Cape Canaveral 141 Douglas students return to school two weeks after shooting 58 Parkland students make emotional return to school campus 90 At Parkland’s final funeral, Martin Duque remembered for helping others 143 Emotional plea to senators, 'look me in the eye.' 78 Congressman Deutch calls Douglas High students on bus to Tallahassee 46 Douglas High students arrive in Tallahassee to huge show of support 41 Stoneman Douglas student greets West Boca students after march Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

VIew from a parking garage as crews continue working on rescuing victims of the FIU bridge collapse on March 15, 2018. Monique O. MadonMiami Herald

Earlier in the morning police said the search and rescue had turned to a recovery — meaning police no longer believe there are any survivors.

Zabaleta said they were able to determine that most likely through crawling through the chunks of concrete and observing.

“Most likely through visual,” Zabaleta said. “Our priority is to get the bodies out.”

Still, none of the dead have been named. And Zabaleta said even though homicide detectives are separating evidence from the debris, the priority is getting the bodies out from under the bridge.

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 36 Large great white shark spotted off Florida coast Pause 15 Video shows horse become panicked during show in Miami nightclub 123 NASA launches storm-tracking weather satellite from Cape Canaveral 141 Douglas students return to school two weeks after shooting 58 Parkland students make emotional return to school campus 90 At Parkland’s final funeral, Martin Duque remembered for helping others 143 Emotional plea to senators, 'look me in the eye.' 78 Congressman Deutch calls Douglas High students on bus to Tallahassee 46 Douglas High students arrive in Tallahassee to huge show of support 41 Stoneman Douglas student greets West Boca students after march Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Video posted online shows bystanders and police vehicles rushing to the scene moments after the FIU pedestrian bridge collapsed on Southwest Eighth Street in Miami on March 15, 2018. Roger Paz

Police, who have taken the lead in the investigation, believe there are still eight vehicles trapped under the bridge.

He said fire rescue transported 9 people to the hospital and another may have been driven there by a friend or family member or by themselves.

One of the victims died at the hospital.

Kendall Regional Medical Center director Dr. Mark McKenney told ABC News the patients being treated range in age from 20 to 50 and suffered level-one trauma injuries. “One patient arrived in a coma with severe extremity injuries,” McKenney said Thursday night. Eight other patients were admitted with less severe injuries such as broken bones and abrasions.

The engineers on the scene work with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, not any of the bridges contractors.

While it is still unclear whether the bridge collapse was the result of a design error or something that went wrong during construction, Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez said that workers were conducting a stress test on the unfinished and vulnerable bridge Thursday.

Overnight, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio — who had just left the site of the bridge collapse —tweeted: “The cables that suspend the #Miami bridge had loosened & the engineering firm ordered that they be tightened. They were being tightened when it collapsed today.”

State transportation officials said Thursday that a 10-block stretch of Southwest Eighth Street from 107th to 117th avenues will remain closed for “an extended period of time.” The Eighth Street exit on the Florida Turnpike will also be closed.