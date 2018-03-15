More Videos

A new pedestrian bridge linking the FIU campus to Sweetwater collapsed on Tamiami Trail on March 15, 2018. @GabrielaRose12 via Twitter
A new pedestrian bridge linking the FIU campus to Sweetwater collapsed on Tamiami Trail on March 15, 2018. @GabrielaRose12 via Twitter

Florida

FIU pedestrian bridge collapses days after installation; police say multiple deaths, cars trapped

By David J. Neal And Monique O. Madan

dneal@miamiherald.com

mmadan@miamiherald.com

March 15, 2018 02:23 PM

The FIU pedestrian bridge across Southwest Eighth Street collapsed Thursday afternoon, trapping an unknown number of people and cars underneath.

The bridge was installed at Southwest 109th Avenue Saturday morning, intended eventually to provide pedestrian access across Tamiami Trail from FIU’s main campus to Sweetwater, where thousands of students live in off-campus housing or in FIU’s newer dorms.

Before Saturday’s installation, FIU said the method of overall installation significantly reduced the risk to workers, walkers, drivers and minimized traffic disruptions for construction.

FIU installed a new pedestrian bridge over the perilous Tamiami Trail in a single morning, part of a project to provide students a safe crossing and directly connect its main campus to Sweetwater. Pedro PortalThe Miami Herald

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more is learned.

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

