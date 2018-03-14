He was getting checked for Lyme disease. Then, he heard the heavy breathing.

An allegation of masturbation during an examination resulted in a restriction on a Florida doctor’s license.
Jacksonville Dr. Om Parkash Kapoor has been facing battery and indecent exposure charges since a December visit from a patient he had diagnosed with Lyme disease in July. Kapoor posted $25,000 bond on Dec. 21 and has pleaded not guilty to both charges.
The emergency restriction order was issued in February by the Florida Department of Health. His patient pool isn’t reduced but another licensed healthcare professional must be “physically present at all times when Dr. Kapoor is interacting with male patients.”
The ERO also says the accusations from this past December aren’t the first made against Kapoor: “In 2012, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office received a report from the Baptist Medical Center’s Risk Manager alleging Dr. Kapoor engaged in sexual misconduct with a 20-year-old male patient. This matter was not reported to the Department of Health.”
Nor were any arrests made or charges filed, in contrast to what happened after a Dec. 14 visit from a patient identified in the ERO as “M.V.”
The ERO says Kapoor told M.V. that he’d tested positive again for Lyme disease, a disease from ticks that brings fever, headache, fatigue and a skin rash, and M.V. would have to have another examination. M.V. told JSO that Kapoor had him strip naked, lean over an examination table and spread his legs so that Kapoor could examine his lower extremities, buttocks and genital areas.
One detail in the ERO not in the arrest warrant: M.V. put his cellphone face up on the examination table. Kapoor flipped the phone over before starting the examination.
At one point, Kapoor asked M.V. to spread his buttocks further. M.V. did.
“After several minutes, M.V. heard (Kapoor) breathe heavily and moan,” the ERO states. “M.V. then felt a wet substance on the back of his leg. M.V. turned around and saw Dr. Kapoor masturbating his exposed penis and ejaculating into a napkin.”
The arrest affidavit account says Kapoor didn’t let M.V.’s shock interrupt the action: “The victim yelled at the suspect, who turned around and continued to masturbate.”
Both accounts say Kapoor tossed the napkin into the trash. Both accounts also say M.V., once Kapoor was gone, fished the napkin out of the trash can. He immediately went to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office where he turned over the napkin and a swab was taken of his right leg.
A JSO detective wrote he talked to Kapoor on Dec. 15 and “I asked him if there was any reason the victim should be in possession of a napkin with his semen, and he said no.”
Kapoor was arrested five days later.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
