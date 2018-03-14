The boy shot five times saving his Parkland classmates is doing better, hospital says

Anthony Borges, the 15-year-old boy who was shot five times as he saved 20 classmates during the Marjory Stoneman Douglas massacre last month, has been upgraded from critical to fair condition.

Jennifer Smith, spokeswoman for Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale, confirmed Tuesday that Borges’ condition was upgraded, WPLG and Sun-Sentinel reported.

Last week, his father, Royer Borges, wrote on Facebook that his son had to undergo emergency surgery because of a possible stomach infection. An MRI had detected an infection and an ulcer in his small intestine from the bullets’ impact, Borges said.

“They decided to intervene and cut that section of the small intestine so that my son’s life wasn’t further compromised,” he wrote.

The family took out a GoFundMe page to raise $1 million toward Anthony’s medical costs. As of Tuesday, the campaign has raised more than $693,000 from more than 21,000 people. Last week, the family’s attorney, Alex Arreaza, said they intend to sue Broward County authorities to seek damages to help cover the cost of his recovery.

“These kids at this school were let down at just about every level,” Arreaza told the Miami Herald.

Anthony was removed from a ventilator Monday. Arreaza told the Sentinel the teenager is breathing on his own, able to eat and that the abdominal surgeries seem to have been successful. But he has a long way to go.