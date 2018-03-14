Florida

Man gets 20 years for fatal crash while on meth

The Associated Press

March 14, 2018 03:06 AM

BARTOW, Fla.

A Florida man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for causing a fatal crash while high on methamphetamine.

The Ledger reports that 37-year-old Peter Higgins was sentenced Tuesday after pleading no contest to one count of DUI manslaughter, two counts of DUI with serious bodily injury and one count of driving without a license.

Authorities say Higgins was driving on a Lakeland road in February 2017 when he ran a red light and crashed into a truck. One of the truck's passengers, 84-year-old Jack Cairnes, died at the scene. The truck's driver and a passenger in Higgins' car were hospitalized.

