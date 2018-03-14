Florida

Police: Small plane makes crash landing on Florida street

The Associated Press

March 14, 2018 02:59 AM

KISSIMMEE, Fla.

Police in Florida say a small airplane has crash-landed on a street.

Kissimmee police spokeswoman Stacie Miller tells the Orlando Sentinel that there were two men inside the aircraft, but no one was injured. City officials say the pilot and the passenger were treated at the scene.

According to police, the small plane crashed on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard on Tuesday.

Officials say the plane was taking off from the Kissimmee Gateway Airport. However, it is still unclear what led to the emergency landing.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Miller says the National Transportation Safety Board will take over the investigation to determine what caused the crash.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Large great white shark spotted off Florida coast

View More Video