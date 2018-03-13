Florida

2 job applicants linked to $1 million theft at marine store

The Associated Press

March 13, 2018 06:52 AM

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla.

Investigators say two men posing as job applicants are connected to a crew of thieves who stole $1 million worth of equipment from a Florida marine supply store.

Broward Sheriff's spokeswoman Joy Oglesby tells local news outlets that the burglary was carried out over a dozen visits during a weekend in January. The sheriff's office released a video of men in hopes that someone will recognize them.

She says the men applied for jobs Jan. 5. Later that night, thieves broke into a rear cargo door. Surveillance video shows the two applicants walking through the warehouse.

Tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.

