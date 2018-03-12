Great white shark
Great white shark Courtesy Pixabay
Great white shark Courtesy Pixabay

Florida

Fisherman spots a 14-foot great white shark off the Florida coast — and it was hungry

By Madeleine Marr

mmarr@miamiherald.com

March 12, 2018 10:58 AM

Tony Peeples was in awe.

On Saturday, the charter boat captain was off the coast of Fernandina Beach, north of Amelia Island, when a visitor approached his boat.

A 14-foot great white shark.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“I just got through bending over on that side of the boat releasing a fish,” Peeples told Action News Jax. “I kind of stood up and looked and said, ‘No it ain’t … Yeah it is.’”

Peeples, with Southern Style Charters, told the TV station the shark came out from under the boat and ate half of a 50-pound black drum fish — in one gulp.

In his nearly 30-year career, Peeples has seen sharks before, but never a great white.

“It’s kind of humbling experience seeing something that big three feet in front of ya,” he said.

More Videos

Video shows horse become panicked during show in Miami nightclub 15

Video shows horse become panicked during show in Miami nightclub

Pause
NASA launches storm-tracking weather satellite from Cape Canaveral 123

NASA launches storm-tracking weather satellite from Cape Canaveral

Douglas students return to school two weeks after shooting 141

Douglas students return to school two weeks after shooting

Parkland students make emotional return to school campus 58

Parkland students make emotional return to school campus

At Parkland’s final funeral, Martin Duque remembered for helping others 90

At Parkland’s final funeral, Martin Duque remembered for helping others

Emotional plea to senators, 'look me in the eye.' 143

Emotional plea to senators, 'look me in the eye.'

Congressman Deutch calls Douglas High students on bus to Tallahassee 78

Congressman Deutch calls Douglas High students on bus to Tallahassee

Douglas High students arrive in Tallahassee to huge show of support 46

Douglas High students arrive in Tallahassee to huge show of support

Stoneman Douglas student greets West Boca students after march 41

Stoneman Douglas student greets West Boca students after march

Florida high school students march 13 miles to school shooting scene, demand change 31

Florida high school students march 13 miles to school shooting scene, demand change

Shark migration season, especially “snowbird” blacktip sharks, has begun in South Florida. But researchers say there are fewer than ever and the reduction in visiting sharks could have ecological effect. Stephen KajiuraFAU

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Video shows horse become panicked during show in Miami nightclub 15

Video shows horse become panicked during show in Miami nightclub

Pause
NASA launches storm-tracking weather satellite from Cape Canaveral 123

NASA launches storm-tracking weather satellite from Cape Canaveral

Douglas students return to school two weeks after shooting 141

Douglas students return to school two weeks after shooting

Parkland students make emotional return to school campus 58

Parkland students make emotional return to school campus

At Parkland’s final funeral, Martin Duque remembered for helping others 90

At Parkland’s final funeral, Martin Duque remembered for helping others

Emotional plea to senators, 'look me in the eye.' 143

Emotional plea to senators, 'look me in the eye.'

Congressman Deutch calls Douglas High students on bus to Tallahassee 78

Congressman Deutch calls Douglas High students on bus to Tallahassee

Douglas High students arrive in Tallahassee to huge show of support 46

Douglas High students arrive in Tallahassee to huge show of support

Stoneman Douglas student greets West Boca students after march 41

Stoneman Douglas student greets West Boca students after march

Florida high school students march 13 miles to school shooting scene, demand change 31

Florida high school students march 13 miles to school shooting scene, demand change

Video shows horse become panicked during show in Miami nightclub

View More Video