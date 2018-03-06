U.S. 41 closed again because of wildfire

Florida

Florida Highway Patrol officials have once again closed U.S. 41 in Collier County.

The major Florida highway is closed as of shortly before 4:30 a.m. Tuesday between State Road 29 and County Road 92 (San Marco Road). The closure, according to FHP, is due to the wildfire in Picayune Strand. Visibility in the area dropped to 100 feet because of the smoke, and conditions were deteriorating early Tuesday morning.

Motorists should use Interstate 75 as an alternative route.

It’s the second time officials have closed the road since Sunday. Officials reopened the stretch of road temporarily Monday morning.

U.S. 41 will remain closed until further notice, according to FHP.

