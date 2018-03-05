Florida

A major Florida highway is reopened, but smoke from brush fire still present

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

March 05, 2018 09:52 AM

A portion of U.S. 41 in Collier County is reopened after smoke from fires forced officials to close the road, Florida Highway Patrol officials announced Monday morning.

U.S. 41 between State Road 29 and County Road 92 (San Marco Road) was reopened after 9:15 a.m. Monday. The road was closed Sunday due to smoke from a brush fire. The fire comes after an unusually dry, warm February.

FHP officials are asking drivers to use caution along the route, as there is smoke still blowing over U.S. 41, which is the southernmost route across the Florida peninsula. Depending on road conditions, the road could be closed again during the day Monday, officials noted.

Should U.S. 41 be closed again, motorists should use Interstate 75 as an alternative route.

