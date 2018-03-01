Canadian Air Force training exercise ends with a hole in the roof of a Miami home

A Royal Canadian Air Force helicopter on its way back to Miami-Opa locka Executive Airport caused quite a stir in a Northeast Miami-Dade neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

That’s because an inflatable raft “separated from the helicopter” and fell through the roof of a home in the 14000 block of Northeast 10th Court, a police spokesman said.

The Canadian Air Force had been conducting an off-shore training exercise.

Police say the raft was not inflated and it is not immediately clear how it detached from the chopper.

According to a report on WSVN 7, the raft was still packaged in a square that measured 2-feet by 2-feet, leaving a gaping hole about the same size.

Police say no one was injured by the falling raft.