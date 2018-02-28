‘Normal’ is far away for Stoneman Douglas High students, who returned to empty desks

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 2:22 Douglas students return to school two weeks after shooting Pause 0:59 Parkland students make emotional return to school campus 1:31 At Parkland’s final funeral, Martin Duque remembered for helping others 2:24 Emotional plea to senators, 'look me in the eye.' 1:19 Congressman Deutch calls Douglas High students on bus to Tallahassee 0:47 Douglas High students arrive in Tallahassee to huge show of support 0:42 Stoneman Douglas student greets West Boca students after march 0:32 Florida high school students march 13 miles to school shooting scene, demand change 1:35 Students call for gun control after Broward shooting 1:48 'Our innocence has been taken from us,' school shooting survivor says Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Douglas High School reopened to students two weeks after a school shooting left 17 students and faculty members dead. Photo by Matias J. Ocner; video by Emily Michot. Emily Michot Miami Herald

Douglas High School reopened to students two weeks after a school shooting left 17 students and faculty members dead. Photo by Matias J. Ocner; video by Emily Michot. Emily Michot Miami Herald