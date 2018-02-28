Uber driver says Nikolas Cruz told her: ‘I am going to my music class’

The Uber driver who drove Nikolas Cruz to the third largest school mass shooting in U.S. history told Miami Herald news partner CBS4 that Cruz gave no hint of what he was going to do at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
In fact, she said, he said he was headed to class that Feb. 14 afternoon.
“I saw him with a backpack which I thought was a guitar case,” the driver, who asked to not be identified, told CBS4 in an exclusive interview. “He told me I am going to my music class.”
Later, as the news broke of a mass shooting at the Parkland high school, she said, “I saw the news and I thought, ‘Oh, I just left someone over there.’ But I never knew it was the guy in my car.”
She didn’t speak much to Cruz on the ride to Stoneman Douglas High from Loxahatchee Road near where Cruz was living with parents of a former Douglas classmate. She told CBS4 her limited English holds back how much she talks with Uber riders.
A few days after the shootings, she dropped an Uber ride at a funeral for one of the 17 people killed.
“I made an Uber and I went to a funeral and I started to cry,” she said. “I don’t know. I feel involved with all this tragedy.”
