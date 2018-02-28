Florida woman pays water bill with 49,000 pennies in ‘peaceful protest’

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 0:59 Parkland students make emotional return to school campus Pause 1:31 At Parkland’s final funeral, Martin Duque remembered for helping others 2:24 Emotional plea to senators, 'look me in the eye.' 1:19 Congressman Deutch calls Douglas High students on bus to Tallahassee 0:47 Douglas High students arrive in Tallahassee to huge show of support 0:42 Stoneman Douglas student greets West Boca students after march 0:32 Florida high school students march 13 miles to school shooting scene, demand change 1:35 Students call for gun control after Broward shooting 1:48 'Our innocence has been taken from us,' school shooting survivor says 1:23 He warned the FBI before the Florida school shooting. Now he's speaking out about guns. Video Link copy Embed Code copy

A woman in Deltona, Florida, paid a water utility bill worth $493 with pennies on Monday, February 26. Dana McCool shared a number of Facebook Live videos showing her entering the Deltona Water Department and paying her bill using a small wheelbarrow load of pennies. Speaking to Storyful, McCool said she paid the bill with pennies because she thinks that her, along with others in her municipality, have been receiving “over-inflated water bills”. She said they have had water bills as high as $700 for a month. McCool said Delton Water Department told them that they “have a leak”. However, a plumber and a leak detector have since told McCool they don’t have a leak.McCool added that she paid in pennies because she wanted to protest in a meaningful way. Dana McCool via Storyful

