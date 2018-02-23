How to watch this weekend’s Cape Canaveral’s SpaceX launch

Looks like it’s all systems go for Sunday morning’s SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

The weather forecast appears to be cooperating for the 12:35 a.m. Sunday mission from Launch Complex 40 — it’s 80 percent ‘Go’ conditions, according to forecasters with the Air Force's 45th Weather Squadron, Florida Today reports.

Teams have a two-hour window to launch the rocket, which will carry a 12,000-pound commercial communications satellite designed to provide television, broadband and other communications to the Americas and Europe.

If you hope to catch the launch you have several options.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Stand outside and look up

Since clear skies are expected, folks in Florida can fix their gazes on the sky and look northeast and hope to catch glimpses of the rocket. Big rockets like the Falcon 9 can often be seen up to 435 miles away.

Look at your smartphone

Your smartphone is always in your hand, anyway. You can watch live webcasts from spacex.com. (Note: webcast audio of the countdown is sometimes on a delay of 10 seconds to a minute).

Look to Twitter for updates on sites including @SpaceflightNow and @SpaceX.

Spaceflight Now also provides information on launches on its website.

Drive over

If you’re so inclined, you can make the journey close to Cape Canaveral Air Force Station at Patrick Air Force Base south-southeast to Kennedy Space Center. Many people watch launches from along Indian River, due west of Cape Canaveral.

Playalinda Beach, Cocoa Beach Pier and beaches along Florida’s Space Coast afford viewing opportunities.

More info on SkyScanner.com.