More Videos

Emotional plea to senators, 'look me in the eye.' 2:24

Emotional plea to senators, 'look me in the eye.'

Pause
Congressman Deutch calls Douglas High students on bus to Tallahassee 1:19

Congressman Deutch calls Douglas High students on bus to Tallahassee

Douglas High students arrive in Tallahassee to huge show of support 0:47

Douglas High students arrive in Tallahassee to huge show of support

Stoneman Douglas student greets West Boca students after march 0:42

Stoneman Douglas student greets West Boca students after march

Florida high school students march 13 miles to school shooting scene, demand change 0:32

Florida high school students march 13 miles to school shooting scene, demand change

Students call for gun control after Broward shooting 1:35

Students call for gun control after Broward shooting

'Our innocence has been taken from us,' school shooting survivor says 1:48

'Our innocence has been taken from us,' school shooting survivor says

He warned the FBI before the Florida school shooting. Now he's speaking out about guns. 1:23

He warned the FBI before the Florida school shooting. Now he's speaking out about guns.

Watch as sheriff reads names of Florida school shooting victims 1:13

Watch as sheriff reads names of Florida school shooting victims

Police break through classroom doors to sweep, evacuate Florida high school 1:01

Police break through classroom doors to sweep, evacuate Florida high school

SpaceX successfully launched its Falcon Heavy rocket on Tuesday, Feb. 6, becoming the most powerful rocket to be used. After the rocket launched, its two side cores successfully landed at the company’s landing zone. SpaceX via Storyful
SpaceX successfully launched its Falcon Heavy rocket on Tuesday, Feb. 6, becoming the most powerful rocket to be used. After the rocket launched, its two side cores successfully landed at the company’s landing zone. SpaceX via Storyful

Florida

How to watch this weekend’s Cape Canaveral’s SpaceX launch

By Howard Cohen

hcohen@miamiherald.com

February 23, 2018 09:30 PM

Looks like it’s all systems go for Sunday morning’s SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

The weather forecast appears to be cooperating for the 12:35 a.m. Sunday mission from Launch Complex 40 — it’s 80 percent ‘Go’ conditions, according to forecasters with the Air Force's 45th Weather Squadron, Florida Today reports.

Teams have a two-hour window to launch the rocket, which will carry a 12,000-pound commercial communications satellite designed to provide television, broadband and other communications to the Americas and Europe.

If you hope to catch the launch you have several options.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Stand outside and look up

Since clear skies are expected, folks in Florida can fix their gazes on the sky and look northeast and hope to catch glimpses of the rocket. Big rockets like the Falcon 9 can often be seen up to 435 miles away.

Look at your smartphone

Your smartphone is always in your hand, anyway. You can watch live webcasts from spacex.com. (Note: webcast audio of the countdown is sometimes on a delay of 10 seconds to a minute).

Look to Twitter for updates on sites including @SpaceflightNow and @SpaceX.

Spaceflight Now also provides information on launches on its website.

Drive over

If you’re so inclined, you can make the journey close to Cape Canaveral Air Force Station at Patrick Air Force Base south-southeast to Kennedy Space Center. Many people watch launches from along Indian River, due west of Cape Canaveral.

Playalinda Beach, Cocoa Beach Pier and beaches along Florida’s Space Coast afford viewing opportunities.

More info on SkyScanner.com.

Follow @HowardCohen

Related stories from Bradenton Herald

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Emotional plea to senators, 'look me in the eye.' 2:24

Emotional plea to senators, 'look me in the eye.'

Pause
Congressman Deutch calls Douglas High students on bus to Tallahassee 1:19

Congressman Deutch calls Douglas High students on bus to Tallahassee

Douglas High students arrive in Tallahassee to huge show of support 0:47

Douglas High students arrive in Tallahassee to huge show of support

Stoneman Douglas student greets West Boca students after march 0:42

Stoneman Douglas student greets West Boca students after march

Florida high school students march 13 miles to school shooting scene, demand change 0:32

Florida high school students march 13 miles to school shooting scene, demand change

Students call for gun control after Broward shooting 1:35

Students call for gun control after Broward shooting

'Our innocence has been taken from us,' school shooting survivor says 1:48

'Our innocence has been taken from us,' school shooting survivor says

He warned the FBI before the Florida school shooting. Now he's speaking out about guns. 1:23

He warned the FBI before the Florida school shooting. Now he's speaking out about guns.

Watch as sheriff reads names of Florida school shooting victims 1:13

Watch as sheriff reads names of Florida school shooting victims

Police break through classroom doors to sweep, evacuate Florida high school 1:01

Police break through classroom doors to sweep, evacuate Florida high school

Emotional plea to senators, 'look me in the eye.'

View More Video