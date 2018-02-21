Florida earns top spot on list of most sinful states

Florida has another first place ranking under its belt.
But this time the honor isn’t so, well, honorable.
WalletHub appointed Florida as the most sinful state in the U.S.
While every state is known for its own bad habits, the Sunshine State ranked supreme overall, achieving high scores in a number of “low” categories, including vanity and lust.
Florida narrowly beat out California for the top spot and surpisingly pulled ahead of No. 3 Nevada, home to Sin City itself.
The least sinful states in the country include Maine, North Dakota and Vermont, which took the 50th spot.
To determine where the U.S. has the most moral growing to do, WalletHub compared states based on seven “sinful” behaviors: anger and hatred, jealousy, excesses and vices, greed, lust, vanity and laziness.
According to the survey, Florida ranked No. 1 in jealousy, No. 4 in vanity, No. 7 in laziness and No. 8 in lust.
But, we weren’t *so* terrible in the anger and hatred metric, landing in the middle at No. 24. Florida apparently isn’t too greedy either, according to the survey, coming in at No. 38.
But unfortunately those other high marks sealed Florida’s sinful fate.
Samantha Putterman: 941-745-7027, @samputterman
