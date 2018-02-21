More Videos

Douglas High students arrive in Tallahassee to huge show of support 0:47

Douglas High students arrive in Tallahassee to huge show of support

Pause
Stoneman Douglas student greets West Boca students after march 0:42

Stoneman Douglas student greets West Boca students after march

Florida high school students march 13 miles to school shooting scene, demand change 0:32

Florida high school students march 13 miles to school shooting scene, demand change

Students call for gun control after Broward shooting 1:35

Students call for gun control after Broward shooting

'Our innocence has been taken from us,' school shooting survivor says 1:48

'Our innocence has been taken from us,' school shooting survivor says

He warned the FBI before the Florida school shooting. Now he's speaking out about guns. 1:23

He warned the FBI before the Florida school shooting. Now he's speaking out about guns.

Watch as sheriff reads names of Florida school shooting victims 1:13

Watch as sheriff reads names of Florida school shooting victims

Police break through classroom doors to sweep, evacuate Florida high school 1:01

Police break through classroom doors to sweep, evacuate Florida high school

Student reporter interviews classmates hiding from gunman in Florida high school 1:58

Student reporter interviews classmates hiding from gunman in Florida high school

Responders evacuate Florida high school following shooting 0:38

Responders evacuate Florida high school following shooting

Congressman Deutch calls Douglas High students on bus to Tallahassee

US Representative Ted Deutch (D) called Marjory Stoneman Douglas students who are en route to the State Capitol in Tallahassee to advocate for gun control after the shooting that took place in their school last week.
Miami Herald
Florida high school students march 13 miles to school shooting scene, demand change

Florida

Florida high school students march 13 miles to school shooting scene, demand change

Hundreds of students from West Boca Raton Community High School in south Florida walked out of class on February 20, and a large number of them began a 13 mile walk to Parkland, where 17 people were killed in a Valentine’s Day shooting. The Boca students chanted “We want change,” and “no justice, no peace” as they gathered outside their school. Many carried signs of support for the students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where the deadly shooting took place. MSD students were traveling on Tuesday to Tallahassee, Florida’s capital, for a day of activism on Wednesday.

'Our innocence has been taken from us,' school shooting survivor says

Florida

'Our innocence has been taken from us,' school shooting survivor says

"I am a high school senior who three days ago was worried about which of my friends would receive flowers for Valentine's Day." ... Now, "my main concerns are funerals, gun control and whether or not I am going to be shot wherever I go," says Delaney Tarr, a senior at Stoneman Douglas High School, Tarr spoke to a crowd Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018, at the U.S. Federal Building and Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale during rally for gun control.

Police break through classroom doors to sweep, evacuate Florida high school

Florida

Police break through classroom doors to sweep, evacuate Florida high school

Florida’s Broward County Sheriff’s Office confirmed at least 17 people were killed in a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland on Wednesday, February 14. Police broke through door windows of classrooms to rescue and find students, as seen in these videos. The students were evacuated from the building, holding their arms in the air. The suspect Nikolas Cruz, 19, a former student at the school, was detained by police.

Student reporter interviews classmates hiding from gunman in Florida high school

Florida

Student reporter interviews classmates hiding from gunman in Florida high school

David Hogg, a senior and student reporter at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, recorded interviews with some of his classmates on February 14 as they were hiding from an active shooter in the school. Hogg told the Sun Sentinel, a newspaper he told Storyful he volunteers with, that he heard gunshots during a science class, followed by a fire alarm going off. After initially trying to run away, Hogg was gathered with other students in a classroom by a culinary instructor. While there, he interviewed fellow students about what was happening, and about their views on gun control.At least 17 people were killed in the attack. The suspect, a former student, was detained by police.

Responders evacuate Florida high school following shooting

Florida

Responders evacuate Florida high school following shooting

Students were evacuated by law enforcement in response to reports of an active shooter at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Law enforcement from the Broward County Sheriff’s Office and the Hallandale Beach Police Department responded.

Video of men harassing wildlife leads to arrest

Florida

Video of men harassing wildlife leads to arrest

Two Miami men are behind bars following a year-long investigation by state and federal wildlife officers who viewed several online videos of one of the men handling federally protected Florida panther kittens and wrestling and harassing several alligators in the Big Cypress National Preserve.

Nephew of fallen Florida officer 'sworn in' to police department

Florida

Nephew of fallen Florida officer 'sworn in' to police department

The nephew of a fallen officer of the Kissimmee, Florida, Police Department was “sworn in” on February 7. In a Facebook video, Enzo Russell can be seen taking the oath and being sworn in by the department chief. Russell is the nephew of Sergeant Sam Howard, who was killed in the line of duty in August of 2017. Enzo took the oath on his birthday and in front of a photo of his uncle.

Alligator found in Florida family's pool

Florida

Alligator found in Florida family's pool

A Boca Raton, Florida, family woke up on Monday, February 5, to find an unwanted swimmer in their backyard pool – an eight-foot-long alligator. Homeowner Matt Fino had let his dog into the backyard when he was startled to find the gator swimming in his pool, according to WSVN. Not believing what he was seeing, Fino woke his wife to take a look. The Boca Raton Police Department and officials with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission were called to safely remove the alligator.