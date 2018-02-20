Busloads of students from Stoneman Douglas High are on the way to the state capital

Buses filled mostly with students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School seeking political action on gun violence left a Publix parking lot Tuesday afternoon for Tallahassee to meet with the state’s power players.
And that includes Florida Gov. Rick Scott, according to a tweet from Stoneman Douglas High junior Jaclyn Corin, one of the march organizers.
Locked in a meeting with Governor Rick Scott tomorrow— Jaclyn Corin (@JaclynCorin) February 20, 2018
Also on Wednesday’s meeting agenda are Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, Senate President Joe Negron, Speaker of the House Richard Corcoran and Sen. Kevin Rader, who represents the 29th District, which includes Parkland.
The meetings will be exactly one week after former Douglas High student Nikolas Cruz used an AR-15 assault rifle to kill 17 at the Parkland high school, the third worst school mass shooting in U.S. history.
