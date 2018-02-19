Screenshot of the GoFundMe page for Anthony Borges, who was shot five times during the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting and is now recovering.
Florida

He took 5 bullets to save students during the shooting. Now, donations are pouring in

By Chabeli Herrera

February 19, 2018 12:26 PM

A 15-year-old Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student is being hailed as a hero after he took five bullets in order to save at least 20 other students during the deadliest school shooting in Florida’s history.

Anthony Borges, who is still recovering from his injuries, was caught in a hail of bullets when shooter Nikolas Cruz opened fire at the high school Wednesday afternoon, ultimately resulting in the deaths of 17 students and teachers. Cruz has confessed to the crime.

Borges was attempting to close and lock the door to a classroom to help save the other students when he was shot in both legs, according to a GoFundMe page that is collecting donations for his recovery. One bullet went through his back. His left upper thigh bone was shattered.

“He has a long road of recovery ahead of him but he is alive and stable,” the page says. The Broward Sheriff’s office has confirmed that the GoFundMe is legitimate.

As of Monday at noon, Borges’ GoFundMe page had blown past its goal of collecting $5,000. So far, more than $125,000 has been raised from over 3,900 donations for his recovery expenses.

In a photo posted Sunday on Twitter, Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel can be seen visiting the teen and holding his hand. Borges’ hospital room was decorated in “Get Well Soon” and Valentine’s Day balloons. Broward Health Systems could not confirm at which hospital Borges is being treated.

“The Sheriff was honored to visit Anthony Borges,15, in the hospital,” the Sheriff’s office tweeted “...Fortunately, he is recovering, but has a long road ahead with more surgeries needed. Please join us in praying for the swift recovery of Anthony and all others from #StonemanDouglas.”

As of Monday morning, four shooting victims are still being treated at area hospitals. Two are at Broward Health North in Pompano Beach and two are at Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale. All, including one victim who had remained in critical condition in the days following the shooting, are now in fair condition.

