Parkland’s Alex Schachter loved marching band, Dad’s secret smoothie

'Our innocence has been taken from us,' school shooting survivor says

'Our innocence has been taken from us,' school shooting survivor says

He warned the FBI before the Florida school shooting. Now he's speaking out about guns.

He warned the FBI before the Florida school shooting. Now he's speaking out about guns.

Watch as sheriff reads names of Florida school shooting victims

Watch as sheriff reads names of Florida school shooting victims

Police break through classroom doors to sweep, evacuate Florida high school

Police break through classroom doors to sweep, evacuate Florida high school

Student reporter interviews classmates hiding from gunman in Florida high school

Student reporter interviews classmates hiding from gunman in Florida high school

Responders evacuate Florida high school following shooting

Responders evacuate Florida high school following shooting

Video of men harassing wildlife leads to arrest

Video of men harassing wildlife leads to arrest

Nephew of fallen Florida officer 'sworn in' to police department

Nephew of fallen Florida officer 'sworn in' to police department

Alligator found in Florida family's pool

Alligator found in Florida family's pool

Daniel Journey, a senior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas, recalls fond memories of his friend and bandmate Alex Schachter. Hundreds came to visit Schachter, 14, was one of 17 victims who was killed during the Parkland Mass Shooting, during his funeral service at Fort Lauderdale Marriott Coral Springs at Heron Bay on Sunday Feb. 18, 2018. Daniel Varela dvarela@miamiherald.com
Daniel Journey, a senior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas, recalls fond memories of his friend and bandmate Alex Schachter. Hundreds came to visit Schachter, 14, was one of 17 victims who was killed during the Parkland Mass Shooting, during his funeral service at Fort Lauderdale Marriott Coral Springs at Heron Bay on Sunday Feb. 18, 2018. Daniel Varela dvarela@miamiherald.com

Florida

Parkland’s Alex Schachter loved marching band, Dad’s secret smoothie

By Monique O. Madan

mmadan@miamiherald.com

February 19, 2018 07:19 AM

Frozen strawberries, mango, blueberries and coconut water. Those were the secret ingredients to the smoothie 14-year-old Alex Schachter and his friends enjoyed so much that they’d always plead for second and third servings.

School Shooting Florida Victims

That was among the stories shared Sunday, according to one of the near-1,000 friends, family and community members who attended the boy’s emotional funeral. The service was closed to media.

Other remembrances focused on his love for movies, his humor and his passion for the high school’s marching band, in which he played trombone.

The teen, who was described as confident and kind, loved summer camps, playing Nerf basketball in his room and collecting Fatheads sports decals.

In Alex’s honor, the family set up a GoFundMe page. The funds will go toward creating a scholarship program to help other students experience the joys of music as well as fund increased security at schools.

In the last 48 hours, marching bands across the country have taken to social media in remembrance of the teen they never met.

“Music brings us together,” a banner read, as dozens of students stood behind it.

“Music is powerful,” one commentator wrote. “This warms my sad heart.”

Monique O. Madan: 305-376-2108, @MoniqueOMadan

