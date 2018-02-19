Meadow Pollack, killed in Parkland, was a star with ‘a smile like sunshine’

At an emotional funeral Friday afternoon at Temple K’ol Tikvah in Parkland, the father of Meadow Pollack — the 18-year-old senior who was one of the 17 victims of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School — expressed his great sorrow and frustration.
“This is just unimaginable to think I will never see my princess again,” Andrew Pollack told the crowd of hundreds of friends and relatives who had gathered to mourn the murder of his daughter. “This piece of s--- killed my kid, and I couldn’t do anything about it. That’s never happened to me in my life. I’m always able to protect my family in any situation.”
Meadow’s older brother Hunter also spoke with a tone of despondent anger, according to the Sun Sentinel.
“I always looked out for her,” he said. “I wanted to be the over-supportive brother my whole life and I feel like I failed. So all I can do is hope that [her shooter] gets what he deserves.”
Meadow, who planned to attend Lynn University in Boca Raton in the fall, filled her Facebook page with photos of her family.
“Nothing makes me happier than my grandma and her smile,” the teen wrote on a 2015 post sharing a photo of her embracing her beaming grandmother, Evelyn Silverberg Pollack.
A GoFundMe page to support Meadow’s mother, Shara Kaplan, a real estate agent for Coldwell Banker, had raised $60,000 by early Saturday afternoon, only a day after it had been posted.
Rabbi Brad Boxman, who presided over the funeral ceremony, remembered Meadow as a star with “a smile like sunshine.”
