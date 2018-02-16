Millions of acres of Gulf of Mexico oil leases now up for grabs. How will Florida fare?

The Gulf Coast is being sold off for offshore drilling exploration, the U.S. Department of the Interior announced Friday.
According to a statement released by the department, 77.3 million acres along Texas, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida will be leased for oil and gas exploration and development. It will be the largest region-wide lease sale in U.S. history.
The sale doesn’t mean that Floridians will soon have oil rigs in their backyards. Speaking with the Tampa Bay Times, a spokesman for Gov. Rick Scott confirmed that the deal will not affect Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke’s agreement in January not to expand offshore Florida drilling.
After talking with @FLGovScott, I am removing #Florida from the draft offshore plan. pic.twitter.com/lZIfdCDNOR— Secretary Ryan Zinke (@SecretaryZinke) January 9, 2018
A few days after meeting with Scott, Zinke walked back his plan to include Florida in a proposal to expand offshore drilling, citing Florida’s unique coasts that are “heavily reliant on tourism as an economic driver.”
Scott released a statement shortly after Zinke’s January announcement.
“By removing Florida from consideration, we can now focus on how we can further protect our environment, including our proposal for record funding for the Everglades, our springs, our beaches and our state parks,” Scott said at the time.
I will never stop fighting for Florida’s environment and our pristine coastline: https://t.co/5RWDsO5meV pic.twitter.com/7RPBf5U1zJ— Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) January 10, 2018
The sale of leases, which is scheduled for March 21, will only include “available unleased” areas in the federal waters of the Gulf of Mexico. Deputy Secretary David Bernhardt said the move would help drive massive revenue for the department.
“We look forward to this important sale and continuing to raise energy revenues, which fund efforts to help safeguard our natural areas, water resources and cultural heritage, and to provide recreation opportunities to all Americans,” said Bernhardt.
The department also noted that the sale would ease the nation’s reliance on foreign oil. Zinke’s original draft proposal suggested that waters in the Atlantic, Pacific and Arctic oceans would be subject to similar lease agreements.
Friday’s announcement, however, was met with some stiff opposition.
“There is a pattern here — Zinke is saying, ‘Drill everywhere and drill anywhere regardless of what the environmental impacts are going to be,’” Sierra Club Florida chapter director Frank Jackalone told Politico. “Zinke and (President Donald) Trump just don’t care about the damage they do to our fisheries, our marine life and our coast.”
“This massive lease sale is more supporting evidence for why Florida needs to be permanently protected from offshore oil and gas exploration,” Holly Parker, Florida regional manager for the Surfrider Foundation, said in an email to Politico.
Federal oil drilling lease sale off Florida coast sparks environmental opposition https://t.co/zVwJ8SkwyT— Sergio Bustos (@sbustosFL) February 17, 2018
