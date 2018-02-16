Failure to avert school shooting adds to pressure on FBI

A video monitor shows school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz, left, with public defender Melisa McNeille, making an appearance before Judge Kim Theresa Mollica in Broward County Court, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Cruz is accused of opening fire Wednesday at the school killing more than a dozen people and injuring several. South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool Susan Stocker