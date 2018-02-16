Watch as sheriff reads names of Florida school shooting victims

More Videos

Police break through classroom doors to sweep, evacuate Florida high school

Student reporter interviews classmates hiding from gunman in Florida high school

Responders evacuate Florida high school following shooting

Video of men harassing wildlife leads to arrest

Nephew of fallen Florida officer 'sworn in' to police department

Alligator found in Florida family's pool

Tampa airport celebrates new SkyConnect, new rental car center

In Tampa, Attorney General Jeff Sessions addresses opioid crisis

More bald eagles are being injured, dying in Tampa Bay

José A. Iglesias Miami Herald
Florida

Florida’s Broward County Sheriff’s Office confirmed at least 17 people were killed in a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland on Wednesday, February 14. Police broke through door windows of classrooms to rescue and find students, as seen in these videos. The students were evacuated from the building, holding their arms in the air. The suspect Nikolas Cruz, 19, a former student at the school, was detained by police.

Florida

David Hogg, a senior and student reporter at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, recorded interviews with some of his classmates on February 14 as they were hiding from an active shooter in the school. Hogg told the Sun Sentinel, a newspaper he told Storyful he volunteers with, that he heard gunshots during a science class, followed by a fire alarm going off. After initially trying to run away, Hogg was gathered with other students in a classroom by a culinary instructor. While there, he interviewed fellow students about what was happening, and about their views on gun control.At least 17 people were killed in the attack. The suspect, a former student, was detained by police.

Florida

Students were evacuated by law enforcement in response to reports of an active shooter at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Law enforcement from the Broward County Sheriff’s Office and the Hallandale Beach Police Department responded.

Florida

Two Miami men are behind bars following a year-long investigation by state and federal wildlife officers who viewed several online videos of one of the men handling federally protected Florida panther kittens and wrestling and harassing several alligators in the Big Cypress National Preserve.

Florida

The nephew of a fallen officer of the Kissimmee, Florida, Police Department was “sworn in” on February 7. In a Facebook video, Enzo Russell can be seen taking the oath and being sworn in by the department chief. Russell is the nephew of Sergeant Sam Howard, who was killed in the line of duty in August of 2017. Enzo took the oath on his birthday and in front of a photo of his uncle.

Florida

A Boca Raton, Florida, family woke up on Monday, February 5, to find an unwanted swimmer in their backyard pool – an eight-foot-long alligator. Homeowner Matt Fino had let his dog into the backyard when he was startled to find the gator swimming in his pool, according to WSVN. Not believing what he was seeing, Fino woke his wife to take a look. The Boca Raton Police Department and officials with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission were called to safely remove the alligator.

Florida

SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket exhibited plumes of smoke during a test at the Kennedy Space Center on Wednesday, January 24. This video captured by the California-based aerospace manufacturer shows the moment the rocket was tested ahead of its official launch. SpaceX Founder Elon Musk subsequently tweeted: “Falcon Heavy hold-down firing this morning was good. Generated quite a thunderhead of steam. Launching in a week or so.” The rocket will eventually require 5.1 million pounds of thrust, making it the most powerful rocket in the world, Florida Today reported. A SpaceX spokesman said: “Falcon Heavy was designed from the outset to carry humans into space and restores the possibility of flying missions with crew to the Moon or Mars.”

Florida

Ted Wilson, a captain with the Islamorada Fishing Guide, came across a five-foot Eastern diamondback rattlesnake swimming in the waters near the Florida Keys. The Eastern diamondback is the heaviest though not the longest venomous snake in the Americas and the largest rattlesnake.

Florida

Jen Selter, a fitness model who has amassed nearly 12 million Instagram followers, was kicked off an American Airlines flight Saturday night after a disagreement with a flight attendant.