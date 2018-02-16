Gun shop owners distraught over selling rifle to ‘maniac’ who killed 17 at school

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 1:13 Watch as sheriff reads names of Florida school shooting victims Pause 1:01 Police break through classroom doors to sweep, evacuate Florida high school 1:58 Student reporter interviews classmates hiding from gunman in Florida high school 0:38 Responders evacuate Florida high school following shooting 4:40 Video of men harassing wildlife leads to arrest 1:02 Nephew of fallen Florida officer 'sworn in' to police department 3:01 Alligator found in Florida family's pool 1:44 Tampa airport celebrates new SkyConnect, new rental car center 2:08 In Tampa, Attorney General Jeff Sessions addresses opioid crisis Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Attorneys Douglas Rudman and Stuart Kaplan address the media on Feb. 15, 2018. They represent Michael and Lisa Morrison, owners of Sunrise Tactical Supply, the store were suspected school shooter Nikolas Cruz bought the weapon used in the attack. Chabeli Herrera Miami Herald

