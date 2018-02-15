Parkland was just listed as one of the safest cities in the country

On just Monday, Parkland, Florida, was listed as one of the safest cities in the country.
On Wednesday, massive chaos rained down on this leafy community an hour north of Miami when a shooter unloaded bullets at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School right before dismissal.
According to a newly released report by national online database Neighborhood Scout, this Northwest Broward city saw only 19 violent crimes per year, a crime rate of 0.6 per 1,000 residents. That’s statistically safer than 85 percent of cities in the entire country. The “Safest Cities” list compares the safety of cities with a population of 25,000 or more, based on the number of crimes reported.
It’s no wonder people want to move there.
A glance at the homepage of the City of Parkland website Wednesday greeted visitors with a peaceful, tree-lined fountain.
The only sign something was amiss: An Emergency Alert, with information about a parent staging area, flashed in red in the upper left-hand corner.
In the “About Us” section, the copy reads: “Parkland is a diverse community of 25,000, and the City provides a variety of services for these citizens ... Parkland is a tranquil city nestled in a serene, wooded environment.”
It goes on to say “this unique city” was incorporated in 1963 and works to “maintain a small-town, park-like flavor.”
Named the No. 1 safest city: Ridgefield, Connecticut.
