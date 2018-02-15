Worried loved ones need help finding these missing people after Florida school shooting

Hours after a teen gunman opened fire inside a Parkland high school, some family and friends still haven’t heard from their loved ones.
Of the 17 victims dead following a school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High, Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said 12 had been identified. Fifteen were injured.
“I’m absolutely sick to my stomach to see children who go to school with backpacks and pencils lose their lives,” Israel said. “We will not be releasing the names of any victims until every family and every parent is notified accordingly.”
But in the hours after the Wednesday afternoon shooting, friends and families of missing persons took to social media to plead for any information. Here’s are some of them:
Joaquin Oliver was at the school when the shooting starting, his sister wrote on Facebook, and she hasn’t heard from him since. His family is waiting for more information at the hotel police directed families to.
Meadow Pollack, 18, senior, was also at the school and her family has yet to hear from her, according to her cousin Robyn Maisner.
“If anyone has seen or heard from my cousin Meadow Pollack please let me or my family know - she was in Douglas. We are extremely worried. Anything helps. Please share this post,” she wrote in a Facebook post.
Martin Duque, 14, freshman, was seen at the school during the mayhem on Wednesday.
“I don’t know anything. He doesn’t have a cell phone,” said his older brother Miguel Duque, who graduated from the school last year. Those with information can email Miguel at mduque998@gmail.com or contact him on Instagram at @miguelduq19.
