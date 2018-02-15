More Videos

Responders evacuate Florida high school following shooting 0:38

Responders evacuate Florida high school following shooting

Pause
Video of men harassing wildlife leads to arrest 4:40

Video of men harassing wildlife leads to arrest

Nephew of fallen Florida officer 'sworn in' to police department 1:02

Nephew of fallen Florida officer 'sworn in' to police department

Alligator found in Florida family's pool 3:01

Alligator found in Florida family's pool

Tampa airport celebrates new SkyConnect, new rental car center 1:44

Tampa airport celebrates new SkyConnect, new rental car center

In Tampa, Attorney General Jeff Sessions addresses opioid crisis 2:08

In Tampa, Attorney General Jeff Sessions addresses opioid crisis

More bald eagles are being injured, dying in Tampa Bay 1:39

More bald eagles are being injured, dying in Tampa Bay

Smoke billows from SpaceX Falcon Heavy during test 0:32

Smoke billows from SpaceX Falcon Heavy during test

Rattlesnake swims in Florida Keys 0:43

Rattlesnake swims in Florida Keys

The Crescitelli family speaks after being reunited with their 15-year-old daughter, Sarah, after they were finally reunited Wednesday night with Sarah who spent hours on lock down inside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School during a school shooting on Feb. 14, 2018. Emily Michot The Miami Herald
The Crescitelli family speaks after being reunited with their 15-year-old daughter, Sarah, after they were finally reunited Wednesday night with Sarah who spent hours on lock down inside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School during a school shooting on Feb. 14, 2018. Emily Michot The Miami Herald

Florida

Worried loved ones need help finding these missing people after Florida school shooting

By Martin Vassolo And Alex Harris

mvassolo@miamiherald.com

aharris@miamiherald.com

February 15, 2018 07:08 AM

Hours after a teen gunman opened fire inside a Parkland high school, some family and friends still haven’t heard from their loved ones.

Of the 17 victims dead following a school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High, Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said 12 had been identified. Fifteen were injured.

“I’m absolutely sick to my stomach to see children who go to school with backpacks and pencils lose their lives,” Israel said. “We will not be releasing the names of any victims until every family and every parent is notified accordingly.”

But in the hours after the Wednesday afternoon shooting, friends and families of missing persons took to social media to plead for any information. Here’s are some of them:

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Joaquin Oliver was at the school when the shooting starting, his sister wrote on Facebook, and she hasn’t heard from him since. His family is waiting for more information at the hotel police directed families to.

Meadow Pollack, 18, senior, was also at the school and her family has yet to hear from her, according to her cousin Robyn Maisner.

“If anyone has seen or heard from my cousin Meadow Pollack please let me or my family know - she was in Douglas. We are extremely worried. Anything helps. Please share this post,” she wrote in a Facebook post.

Martin Duque, 14, freshman, was seen at the school during the mayhem on Wednesday.

“I don’t know anything. He doesn’t have a cell phone,” said his older brother Miguel Duque, who graduated from the school last year. Those with information can email Miguel at mduque998@gmail.com or contact him on Instagram at @miguelduq19.

Is someone you know missing after the Parkland shooting? Let us know by emailing your information to aharris@miamiherald.com or mvassolo@miamiherald.com

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Responders evacuate Florida high school following shooting 0:38

Responders evacuate Florida high school following shooting

Pause
Video of men harassing wildlife leads to arrest 4:40

Video of men harassing wildlife leads to arrest

Nephew of fallen Florida officer 'sworn in' to police department 1:02

Nephew of fallen Florida officer 'sworn in' to police department

Alligator found in Florida family's pool 3:01

Alligator found in Florida family's pool

Tampa airport celebrates new SkyConnect, new rental car center 1:44

Tampa airport celebrates new SkyConnect, new rental car center

In Tampa, Attorney General Jeff Sessions addresses opioid crisis 2:08

In Tampa, Attorney General Jeff Sessions addresses opioid crisis

More bald eagles are being injured, dying in Tampa Bay 1:39

More bald eagles are being injured, dying in Tampa Bay

Smoke billows from SpaceX Falcon Heavy during test 0:32

Smoke billows from SpaceX Falcon Heavy during test

Rattlesnake swims in Florida Keys 0:43

Rattlesnake swims in Florida Keys

Responders evacuate Florida high school following shooting

View More Video