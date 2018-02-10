After a 7-year-old was taken from school in handcuffs, Miami-Dade reveals new policy

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 1:02 Nephew of fallen Florida officer 'sworn in' to police department Pause 3:01 Alligator found in Florida family's pool 1:44 Tampa airport celebrates new SkyConnect, new rental car center 2:08 In Tampa, Attorney General Jeff Sessions addresses opioid crisis 1:39 More bald eagles are being injured, dying in Tampa Bay 0:32 Smoke billows from SpaceX Falcon Heavy during test 0:43 Rattlesnake swims in Florida Keys 0:47 Woman allegedly kicked out of Florida UPS for not speaking English 0:54 Popular fitness model kicked off plane 0:14 Whoa, cop tries polite way to stop runaway horse Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Mercy Álvarez is outraged that her son was taken into custody and Baker Acted after a scuffle with his teacher at the Coral Way K-8 Center in Miami. Mercy Álvarez vía Facebook.

Mercy Álvarez is outraged that her son was taken into custody and Baker Acted after a scuffle with his teacher at the Coral Way K-8 Center in Miami. Mercy Álvarez vía Facebook.