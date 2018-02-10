Florida missing child alert issued for 3 children

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a missing child alert for three children out of Niceville in Northwest Florida.
Kegan 8, Matteho, 6, and Kasandra Houde, 5, were last seen in the 1400 block of Cape Lane in the Panhandle city.
The children may be in the Fort Walton Beach area, officials said.
PLEASE SHARE!— FDLE (@fdlepio) February 10, 2018
FL MISSING CHILD Alert issued for Kegan, Kasandra, & Matteho Houde, last seen in Niceville. See attached pic. May be in FWB area w/ Gregory Houde. May be traveling in pickup truck or dark blue 2003 Chevy Trailblazer. Info? Call Niceville PD at 850-279-4030 or 911. pic.twitter.com/OnbBAAG2rx
Officials believe the children may be in the company of 34-year-old Gregory Houde.
They could be traveling in a 2003 dark-colored Chevrolet Trailblazer with Florida tag number JAGD93 or a pickup truck, according to officials.
Kegan is described as 4-foot-2, weighing 56 pounds with blond hair and brown. Matteho is described as 3-foot-6, weighing 45 pounds with blond hair and green eyes. Kasandra is described as 3-foot-7, weighing 40 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Houde is described as 5-foot-8.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Niceville Police Department at 850-279-4030.
