Alligator found in Florida family's pool

SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket exhibited plumes of smoke during a test at the Kennedy Space Center on Wednesday, January 24. This video captured by the California-based aerospace manufacturer shows the moment the rocket was tested ahead of its official launch. SpaceX Founder Elon Musk subsequently tweeted: “Falcon Heavy hold-down firing this morning was good. Generated quite a thunderhead of steam. Launching in a week or so.” The rocket will eventually require 5.1 million pounds of thrust, making it the most powerful rocket in the world, Florida Today reported. A SpaceX spokesman said: “Falcon Heavy was designed from the outset to carry humans into space and restores the possibility of flying missions with crew to the Moon or Mars.”

Ted Wilson, a captain with the Islamorada Fishing Guide, came across a five-foot Eastern diamondback rattlesnake swimming in the waters near the Florida Keys. The Eastern diamondback is the heaviest though not the longest venomous snake in the Americas and the largest rattlesnake.

Jen Selter, a fitness model who has amassed nearly 12 million Instagram followers, was kicked off an American Airlines flight Saturday night after a disagreement with a flight attendant.

Watch as a Pasco (Florida) Sheriff's deputy tries politeness to stop a horse on the run in his community. Deputies successfully corralled the horse into safety by directing it to take a left into a subdivision, away from the dangers of the rushing traffic.

When it comes to Gasparilla in Tampa, the pirates aren't the only ones with a flotilla! This year, over 80 law enforcement marine vessels will be hitting the water making sure the Pirates stay in line and the "Mosquito Fleet" stays safe.

A small helicopter made an emergency landing during rush hour on a downtown street in Fort Lauderdale on January 24, according to officials cited in local reports. No injuries were reported despite the tail section of the Schweizer 269C-1 helicopter broke off in the landing. The landing happened just before 5 p.m. on Southeast Second Street.The helicopter avoided moving cars and pedestrians on the street but its rotor blades did slam against a parked Mercedes SUV, the report said.

A team of workers rescued a manatee that was tangled in a life vest in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday, January 24. First responders initially believed the life vest to be a tracking device until divers got a closer look, a news report said. A Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Manatee Rescue team pulled the animal out of the water, removed the life vest, and cleaned it up before releasing it back into the water. Officials said the manatee likely had been separated from its mother earlier this winter.