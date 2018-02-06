5 things to know about Tuesday’s SpaceX launch

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 0:32 Smoke billows from SpaceX Falcon Heavy during test Pause 0:43 Rattlesnake swims in Florida Keys 0:47 Woman allegedly kicked out of Florida UPS for not speaking English 0:54 Popular fitness model kicked off plane 0:14 Whoa, cop tries polite way to stop runaway horse 0:23 Baby turtles stunned by cold snap returned to the wild 2:23 Tampa law enforcement prepares for Gasparilla 0:16 Helicopter makes emergency landing on Fort Lauderdale street during rush hour 0:34 Manatee tangled in life vest rescued in Fort Lauderdale 1:36 Authorities investigate bomb scare at Florida shopping mall Video Link copy Embed Code copy

SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket exhibited plumes of smoke during a test at the Kennedy Space Center on Wednesday, January 24. This video captured by the California-based aerospace manufacturer shows the moment the rocket was tested ahead of its official launch. SpaceX Founder Elon Musk subsequently tweeted: “Falcon Heavy hold-down firing this morning was good. Generated quite a thunderhead of steam. Launching in a week or so.” The rocket will eventually require 5.1 million pounds of thrust, making it the most powerful rocket in the world, Florida Today reported. A SpaceX spokesman said: “Falcon Heavy was designed from the outset to carry humans into space and restores the possibility of flying missions with crew to the Moon or Mars.” YouTube/SpaceX via Storyful

