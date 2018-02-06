5 things to know about Tuesday’s SpaceX launch

SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket is set for its first test launch Tuesday. Here are five things to know before this afternoon’s launch window opens.
▪ The test flight launch time was delayed again, with a new scheduled launch time of 3:45 p.m.
It had previously been delayed to 2:20 p.m. due to upper level wind shear, according to a tweet from SpaceX.
The launch window opened at 1:30 p.m. and lasts for two and a half hours. The weather, as of shortly after 11:15 a.m. was 90 percent favorable for the launch.
▪ It’s the most powerful rocket since the 1970s with 27 engines and three boosters, weighing in at 3.1 million pounds, according to WFTV.
After liftoff, the two side boosters will separate from the core of the rocket and return to landing sites so they can eventually be reused. The center core will travel faster and further than the side boosters and will also return for reuse. However, the center core is expected to land on a drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean, according to SpaceX.
▪ The Space Coast will likely feel a sonic boom with twice the energy of a Falcon 9, according to Florida Today.
▪ There is a car — more specifically, a Tesla Roadster — encapsulated in the rocket along with a dummy named Starman, which will separate and attempt to go into orbit, according to Spectrum Bay News 9.
It’s been the goal of SpaceX and its founder and CEO Elon Musk to reach Mars, according to Spectrum Bay News 9. Musk is also the CEO of Tesla. Monday, Musk said he would be happy “if it just clears the pad,” according to Bay News 9.
“We'll have a good time no matter what happens. It'll be exciting no matter what,” Musk said. “We might get one big boom.”
▪ Several news outlets expect large crowds gathering to watch the launch, but the KSC website says tickets to view the launch at the space center are sold out. Can’t be outside? Don’t worry, there’s a live launch viewing available online. An estimated 100,000 people are expected to be on the Space Coast to witness the launch, according to Spectrum Bay News 9.
The skies in Bradenton Tuesday afternoon will be mostly sunny with a high near 78 degrees, according to the National Weather Service so you might be able to see the rocket as it shoots for space.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
