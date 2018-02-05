Trayvon Martin should be celebrating his 23rd birthday right now

On Monday, Trayvon Martin should have been blowing out candles and celebrating with family and friends.
The teenager, who attended Michael M. Krop Senior High in Northeast Miami-Dade, was shot and killed Feb. 26, 2012, by a neighborhood crime watch captain in Sanford.
His death in Central Florida came three weeks after the Miami Gardens teen turned 17.
The boy’s father, Tracy Martin, maintained that the unarmed teen stepped out from The Retreat at Twin Lakes community for snacks around 7 that winter evening during halftime of the NBA All-Star Game. Trayvon then came across George Zimmerman, who had just called 911 about seeing a “suspicious person in the area.”
Zimmerman ended up shooting the student, who was on a one-week suspension from school, once in the chest after a scuffle.
The watch captain, then 28 years old, was eventually found not guilty of second-degree murder after a five-week trial in July 2013 that provoked nationwide debates on the Sunshine State’s “Stand Your Ground” law.
Zimmerman has since been in various run-ins with the law and, most recently, threatened rap superstar Jay-Z , who is said to be co-producing an upcoming documentary about him called “Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story.”
On his birthday, Trayvon’s memory lived on — on social media.
His story still make me angry. Breaks my heart every time I think about it— Lovest Diomande (@lovestdiomande) February 5, 2018
Very important to remember Trayvon. The fight for justice continues. We who believe in freedom cannot rest until it comes.— Stephen G. Hall, PhD (@historianspeaks) February 5, 2018
Trayvon Martin would have turned 23 today. We honor and remember Trayvon and we send our love and prayers to his family and friends, in particular his mother, Ms. Sybrina Fulton. #BlackLivesMatter #BlackHistoryMonth #EndWhiteSupremacy pic.twitter.com/HXQLsSlEsb— Sons & Brothers (@sonsandbros) February 5, 2018
Happy Birthday, Trayvon Martin pic.twitter.com/XUYlI5ZzmY— Demetria Obilor (@DemetriaObilor) February 5, 2018
Trayvon Martin should be celebrating his 23rd birthday right now, but instead, we're uplifting his memory and pressing forward with our movement for justice in his honor. RIP, Trayvon. We will never forget. pic.twitter.com/awWuLtNIy8— ESSENCE (@Essence) February 5, 2018
His mother, Sybrina Fulton, also dedicated a post to him: “Happy Heavenly ‘23’ Birthday Trayvon,” with sad face emojis.
Fulton, who recently co-authored a book with Tracy Martin about their son, Rest in Power, also posted information about a peaceful walk from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at Miami Carol City Park, hosted by actor Faizon Love with local bands performing and food. Email info@trayvonmartinfoundation.org or call 786-504-4235.
