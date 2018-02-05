As more people swim in Florida waters, shark attacks likely to increase

Once again, Florida had the most unprovoked shark attacks in the U.S. last year, but none were fatal.
The University of Florida’s International Shark Attack File, a database started in 1958, reported Monday that the majority of unprovoked shark attacks in the U.S. last year were concentrated on the Sunshine State’s east coast. Only one happened on the Gulf Coast, near Okaloosa County.
Without fail, Florida consistently has the highest number of attacks. Thirty-one of the country’s 53 attacks occurred happened in Florida.
It’s the state with the longest coastline in the contiguous U.S. (1,350 miles, versus Alaska’s 6,640 miles) and has opportunities to visit beaches year-round. But this stat is no cause for major alarm.
“Last year was kind of an average year,” said George Burgess, director emeritus of the database.
In total worldwide, 88 unprovoked attacks were recorded in 2017, with five deadly interactions in Reunion Island, Costa Rica, Australia and Cuba. It’s slightly higher than the average over the past five years but to be expected.
A year-to-year change won’t tell researchers anything significant, but Burgess said that the trend over a longer period of time is more important. From decade to decade, you’re more likely to see that shark attacks will become more frequent, he said, but the rate of fatal bites will decrease with improved access to medical attention.
An unprovoked attack means that interaction was the sharks’s fault. A provoked attack means the human did something to incite the animal, like grabbing them, feeding individuals or spearfishing.
Since 1882, there have been 811 confirmed unprovoked shark attacks in Florida. More than one third of the attacks over that period happened off Volusia County. Locally, 12 attacks were in Pinellas, four in Manatee and seven in Sarasota. Most of the time, these attacks occurred while people were surfing or swimming.
The last time a shark bit a person in Manatee County was in October 2011 after a man dumped his bait bucket into the waters off of Bean Point. Five days before that, a 21-year-old man got a 14-inch bite while spearfishing. These two attacks were considered provoked.
Even though shark attacks are expected to incrementally increase as more and more people visit beaches for longer periods of time, sharks around the world are in danger.
“That’s the irony of the situation,” Burgess said.
Improper fisheries management means that sharks and stingrays are overfished without means to let populations rebound. In the U.S., Burgess said, sharks are making a comeback thanks to regulations put in place at the turn of the century.
Even so, instances of drowning occur more often than shark attacks. In Florida between 1992 and 2000, there were 135 drowning deaths according to the database. In that same time, two unprovoked shark attack fatalities were reported.
“When you enter the sea, it’s a wilderness experience,” Burgess said. “We’re eco-tourists every time we enter the sea.”
Here are some tips for swimmers from the International Shark Attack File:
▪ Sharks can see very well. Use caution when sporting bright colors, shiny jewlery or stark tan lines.
▪ Stay near the shore and in groups. Sharks are known to go after individuals and can hang out in the drop offs between sandbars and the beach.
▪ If you are bitten by a shark, hit it in its nose, eyes or gills, preferably with an inanimate object. If you can swim safely to shore, do so. “You should not act passively if under attack as sharks respect size and power,” the advice reads.
▪ Overt splashing and erratic movement may attract sharks.
▪ Sharks are most active at night, so avoid being in the ocean while it’s dark outside.
