Virtual reality, Legos and a roller coaster. It’s all coming together in March

Starting next month, an updated roller coaster at a Florida theme park will add a headset and create a new adventure for park visitors.
Legoland Florida Resort announced the opening of a new, virtual reality roller coaster ride, The Great Lego Race, on March 23.
According to Legoland, the attraction puts riders in a race against Lego minifigures. A preview of the VR aspect can be found on MackMedia’s Coastiality app, and can be seen with or without a VR headset. There was also a preview of the coaster at an expo in November, according to Spectrum Bay News 9.
Riders will wear VR headsets while on the coaster and will see and environment made entirely of Lego bricks as they ride the coaster’s twists and turns, racing a pirate, wizard, surfer and pharaoh. The adjustable headsets are designed for children and adults.
“The Great Lego Race was inspired by the way kids play with Lego toys at home,” said Candy Holland, senior creative director for Merlin Magic Making, which designs and develops attractions for Merlin Entertainments sites around the world. “It’s a unique Lego adventure that lets kids enter an epic imaginary world made entirely from Lego bricks, featuring a host of different themes and fun Lego characters, all mixed up together.”
The theme park in Winter Haven updated the Project X Coaster for the new VR ride, according to Spectrum Bay News 9.
Legoland also touts the virtual roller coaster as the first designed for children and the first time Lego and its minifigures have been integrated with VR technology in a theme park attraction.
The VR experience is intended for children at least 6-years-old, but guests must also be at least 42 inches tall or be accompanied by a responsible rider 14 years or older at least 48 inches tall. But those not interested in the VR side of the ride can opt out.
The headsets, according to Legoland, will be thoroughly sanitized after each use with a clinical-grade wipe.
