A semi truck crash on Interstate 75 at the ramp to State Road 56 in Pasco County around 8:41 a.m. Monday, forced Florida Highway Patrol troopers to close the road for about three hours.
A semi truck’s driver lost control and crashed. Crews spent hours cleaning up Interstate 75

February 05, 2018 02:41 PM

A portion of Interstate 75 was shut down for hours Monday morning after a semi truck crashed and spilled sod in the roadway.

The crash, which occurred on I-75 at the ramp to State Road 56 in Pasco County around 8:41 a.m. Monday, forced Florida Highway Patrol troopers to close the road for about three hours.

According to FHP, a tractor trailer carrying sod was headed north on I-75 to the exit ramp for State Road 56. But the vehicle was traveling too fast for the conditions and the driver, a 48-year-old Tampa man, lost control.

The semi truck overturned and spilled sod onto the highway, according to FHP.

The driver was charged with failure to use due care and faulty equipment (tires).

