Miami Fire Rescue’s Technical Response Team gets to the two construction workers killed in a middle of the night construction accident along Interstate 95.
Miami Fire Rescue’s Technical Response Team gets to the two construction workers killed in a middle of the night construction accident along Interstate 95. Capt. Ignatius Carroll Miami Fire Rescue
Miami Fire Rescue’s Technical Response Team gets to the two construction workers killed in a middle of the night construction accident along Interstate 95. Capt. Ignatius Carroll Miami Fire Rescue

Florida

Two workers killed in I-95 construction accident

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

February 04, 2018 10:57 AM

Miami Fire Rescue says two workers died Sunday morning in a construction accident on Interstate 95.

The tragedy happened near the Northwest 62nd Street exits before 3 a.m. FHP says a concrete barrier wall collapsed and crushed men working in the center median. Co-workers told Miami Fire Rescue that the men, each believed to be 20 to 29 years of age, were repairing drainage pipes.

Express lanes remained closed as of 8:30 a.m. General purpose lanes are open.

This breaking news story will be updated as more is available.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

  Comments  